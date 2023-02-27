Small off-road wonders: Lada Niva Bronto, Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar

Often associated with big, brawny and brutal SUVs and pick-ups, off-road driving is often better served with a small package. Light, nimble and manoeuvrable over loose surfaces and along narrow inhospitable trails, small SUVs like the Lada Niva, Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar can often go, and better manoeuvre, where larger and more powerful machines better adept for desert dunes, cannot.

Light and small yet high riding also translates into more generous off-road angles. Meanwhile, lower purchase and running low costs, and simpler more rugged engineering allow more peace of mind during demanding off-road adventures.

Lada Niva Bronto

An enduring Russian automotive icon since its 1977 introduction, the Lada Niva off-roader has served under numerous nameplates over the years including the penultimate “4x4” moniker. Readopting its most recognisable “Niva” name in its latest iteration since 2021 (one year ahead of its 45th anniversary), Lada’s slow paced and evolutionary development approach has been to not alter a winning formula of easy affordability, high off-road ability, fun on-road agility and surprising comfort.

An unpretentious and undiluted off-roader built on a unibody frame with independent front and rugged live axle, coil spring rear suspension, the Niva’s off-road abilities can humble far more sophisticated and expensive SUVs. A jewel in the rough, since inception with scant creature comforts, it now boasts a better equipped and more modern and refined interior as the Niva Legend. Powered by a 1.7-litre petrol engine developing 82BHP at 5,000rpm and 95lb/ft at 4,000rpm, the Niva’s four-wheel-drive, low gear ratios and super angles make short work of demanding off-road conditions.

Best in Bronto specification, the Niva gains sculpted bumpers, bulging wheel-arches, chunky off-road tyres and revised grille, for a tougher and feistier look. The Niva Bronto, meanwhile, provides enhanced off-road abilities and comfort levels, over the standard variants, and includes front and rear locking differentials with a more aggressive 4.1:1 ratio, reinforced rear axle and modified dampers with longer wheel travel. Inside, the Bronto features better noise insulation, more comfortable heated seats, enhanced climate system, a revised dashboard and rear headrests. Not offered in Jordan in Bronto specification, conversion kits can, however, be independently sourced.

Specifications (Niva Legend)

Engine: 1.7-litre, in-line 4-cylinders

Gearbox: 5-speed manual

Driveline: four-wheel-drive low gear transfer, locking rear differential

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 82 (83) [61] @5,000rpm

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 95 (129) @4,000rpm

0-100km/h: 17-seconds

Top speed: 142km/h

Length: 3,640mm

Width: 1,680mm

Height: 1,640mm

Wheelbase: 2,200mm

Ground clearance: 213mm

Cargo volume, min/max: 263-/982-litres

Water fording: 510-600mm (est.)

Slope angle 58° (est.)

Kerb weight: 1285kg

Suspension, F/R: Independent, Double wishbones/live axle coil springs

Turning circle: 11-meters

Brakes, F/R: Discs/drums

Tyres: 185/75R16

Suzuki Jimny

An honest, uncomplicated, efficient and thoroughly capable off-roader, the Suzuki Jimny is above all else a fun and upbeat mini-SUV that can out-do pricier and more complex vehicles. First launched in 1970 and in its third generation since 2018, the latest iteration of Japan’s definitive mechanical mountain goat is designed to live up to its feisty and upstart image with a squared and angular style playfully reminiscent of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class luxury off-roader

Powered by a tiny 0.65-litre turbocharged 3-cylinder engine for the Japanese “kei” car market, the export Jimny, however, receives a naturally-aspirated 1.5-litre 4-cylinder engine, mated to a four-speed automatic gearbox for the Middle East. Driving the rear wheels for balanced and efficient on-road driving under normal conditions, the Jimny’s four-wheel-drive can be engaged to make short shrift of rugged off-road routes, and features a low gear ratio transfer for even more challenging conditions.

Sitting high off the ground and with a short wheelbase and tough front and coil sprung live axles, the Jimny’s extensive off-road credentials include 210mm ground clearance and generous 37° approach, 28° break-over and 49° departure angles. With a selective braking traction system assisting with off-road ability, the Jimny is meanwhile manoeuvrable, easy to place and engaging on-road, with terrific sightlines and tight 9.8-metre turning circle. Producing 101BHP at 6,000rpm and 96lb/ft torque at 4,000rpm, it meanwhile accelerates through 0-100km/h in around 14-second and onto 140km/h.

Specifications

Engine: 1.5-litre, in-line 4-cylinders

Gearbox: 4-speed automatic

Drive-line: four-wheel-drive, low ratio transfer

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 101 (102) [75] @6,000rpm

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 96 (130) @4,000rpm

0-100km/h: approximately 14-seconds (estimate)

Top speed: 140km/h

Length: 3,480mm

Width: 1,645mm

Height: 1,705mm

Wheelbase: 2,250mm

Ground clearance: 210mm

Approach/break-over/departure angles: 37°/28°/49°

Kerb weight: 1,135kg

Suspension: Live axle, trailing arms, coil springs

Brakes, F/R: Discs/drums

Tyres: 195/80R15

Mahindra Thar

A smaller more affordable and somewhat more analogue counterpoint to the iconic Jeep Wrangler, the Mahindra Thar in fact has a shared lineage, going back to the Indian automotive group’s 1940s origins as a licensed Willys Jeep manufacturer. Evocatively and unmistakably familiar with its flat upright panels and windows, broad wheel-arches, tapered bonnet, slotted grille and round headlights, the second generation, Thar, however, cuts a distinctly more assertive and statuesque figure than its more classically styled 2010 predecessor.

Launched in 2020, the new Thar is modernised, yet, true to its roots. A big leap forward in terms of amenities, convenience, comfort, technology and infotainment features, the latest Thar moves decisively up the automotive ladder, but retains its rugged appearance, body-on-frame construction and extensive off-road capabilities and hardware. Riding on double wishbone front and live-axle rear suspension, the Thar is rugged and thoroughly capable off-roader with excellent 226mm ground clearance and 650mm water fording depth.

Sitting high with short wheelbase and overhangs, the Thar meanwhile delivers generous 41.2° approach, 26.2° break-over and 36° departure angles. Engine options include turbocharged diesel and petrol variants, with the latter 2-litre four-cylinder producing 150BHP at 5,000rpm and 221lb/ft at an accessibly broad 1,250-3,000rpm band. Driving rear wheels on-road, with four-wheel-drive, locking hubs and low gear ratios for off-road, the Thar is a convincing cut-price junior Wrangler alternative in India, and would surely be hit with Middle East drivers if a left-hand drive export version were available.

Specifications