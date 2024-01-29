Off-Road Estates: Subaru Outback, Volvo V90 Cross Country AWD & Audi A6 Allroad Quattro

An alternate and finely distinct evolution of the broad segment that has come to be dominated by the popular and ubiquitously mainstream crossover utility vehicle, the high-riding four-wheel-drive estate has however now a small niche segment. Catered to by the few manufacturers still committed to the wagon body style, the high-riding estate is more a car that is modified for light off-road duty and inclement weather, rather than a high-bodied vehicle designed to look like an SUV but drive like a car on road.

Designed to retain much of the handling ability, ride comfort, visibility, practicality and efficiency of an estate car with an effective modicum of occasional use off-road ability, the high-riding four-wheel-drive estate’s prototypal roots go back to the compact and quirky 1972 Subaru Leone 4WD wagon.

Followed by the larger, more rugged, distinctly taller and better defined four-wheel-drive 1980 AMC Eagle, the modern off-road estate niche however only fully took shape with the 1994 Subaru Legacy Outback, and subsequent Volvo and Audi rivals soon launched in its rally-inspired wake.

Subaru Outback XT

Having planted the seeds for its segment with the Leone 4WD wagon, Subaru then defined the high-riding four-wheel-drive estate when it launched the Legacy Outback at the height of the Legacy’s burgeoning successes on the WRC circuit.

A Subaru staple since the Outback was re-designated as a standalone model in 2009, to better compete in the lucrative crossover segment. It nevertheless remains a Legacy estate derivative, even as it leans more heavily into an SUV-inspired aesthetic in its latest sixth generation.

Chunkier, and higher-riding than ever with its jutting surfacing and liberal use of lower body cladding, the current Outback arrived in 2019, and was updated last year. Powered by a charismatic turbocharged horizontally-opposed 2.5-litre 4-cylinder “boxer” engine driving its symmetrical permanent four-wheel-drive through continually variable transmission, the top spec Outback XT develops 256BHP and 277lb/ft for estimated 6.5-second 0-100km/h acceleration. With 221mm ground clearance, the Outback boasts and generous off-road angles, while a higher riding Wilderness specification promises even better off-road hardware, features and abilities.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 2.4-litre, turbocharged, horizontally-opposed 4-cylinders

Gearbox: 8-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT), all-wheel-drive

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 256 (260) [191] @5,600rpm

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 277 (375) @2,000-4,800rpm

0-100km/h: 6.5-seconds (estimate)

Top speed: 190km/h (estimate)

Length: 4,854mm

Width: 1,855mm

Height: 1,679mm

Wheelbase: 2,746mm

Ground clearance: 221mm

Approach / break-over / departure angles: 18.6° / 19.4° / 21.7°

Weight: 1,778-1,790kg

Luggage volume, min/max: 522-/1,675-litres (estimate)

Suspension: MacPherson strut / double wishbone

Tyres: 225/60R18

Volvo V90 Cross Country B6 AWD

A stalwart proponent of the estate, Volvo was quick on the Outback’s heels in launching the V70 Cross Country AWD in 1997. Developed with Scandinavian winter conditions in mind rather than rally stages, the high-riding four-wheel-drive estate has since remained a Volvo feature, even as the Chinese-owned Swedish manufacturer invests heavily in the crossover SUV segment.

In current V90 Cross Country B6 AWD guise, Volvo’s offering is a most handsomely elegant, luxurious, practical and capable alternative to ever-ubiquitous crossovers.

The pick of the current Cross Country range, introduced in 2016 and updated in 2020, the B6 is powered by a supercharged and turbocharged 2-litre 4-cylinder engine for seamlessly robust and responsively lag-free delivery. Producing 296BHP and 310lb/ft, it is brisk through0-100km/g in 6.4-seconds, while an unintrusive 48V mild hybrid system helps improve efficiency.

Riding on double wishbone front and integral axle rear suspension for confidence and comfort on road, its 195mm ground clearance meanwhile allow for 300mm water wading and good off-road angles.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 2-litre, supercharged & turbocharged 4-cylinders

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, all-wheel-drive

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 296 (300) [200] @5,400rpm

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 310 (420) @2,100-4,800rpm

0-100km/h: 6.4-seconds

Top speed: 180km/h (electronically governed)

Length: 4,959mm

Width: 1,903mm

Height: 1,537mm

Wheelbase: 2,941mm

Ground clearance: 195mm

Water wading: 300mm

Approach / break-over / departure angles: 18.9° / 17.7° / 20.8°

Weight: 1,930-1,982kg

Luggage volume, min/max: 551-/1,517-litres

Suspension: Double wishbones / integral axle

Tyres: 235/50R19

Audi A6 Allroad Quattro 55 TFSI

Having cemented the advent of four-wheel-drive road and rally cars with the iconic 1980 Quattro and well on the way to earning a pre-eminent reputation for high performance estates with the 1994 RS2 Avant, Audi threw its hat in the budding high-riding four-wheel-drive estate niche with the A6 Allroad Quattro in 1999.

Now a manufacturer of numerous crossovers and SUV, Audi nevertheless doggedly retains the A6 Allroad as a more elegant alternative with great road manners and good occasional off-road and bad weather abilities.

In its fourth generation since 2019, the A6 Allroad Quattro is more luxurious and technologically sophisticated than ever. Its only petrol 55 TFSI variant is powered by a turbocharged 3-litre V6 engine, while a 48V mild hybrid system aids efficiency. Producing a muscular 335BHP and 369lb/ft, the Allroad 55 TFSI is quick through 0-100km/h in 5.2-seconds and capable of 250km/h. Sure-footed on road and confident at speed, its Quattro four-wheel-drive system enables excellent traction, while adaptive air suspension improves ground clearance for off-road driving.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS