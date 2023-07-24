Rare saloon: Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA, Jaguar XE SV Project 8 and Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

Combining class and convenience with desirability, driving dynamics and devastating performance, the compact super saloon is a traditionally German-dominated segment that brilliantly bridged the gap between emotional and engaging sports cars and executive saloons.

It is, however, a segment that is quickly nearing extinction with the rise of soulless electrification and ever-growing popularity of clumsy crossovers. That said, three of the finest, most visceral, powerful and last devoutly petrol-headed examples have come not from Germany, but Italy, the UK and the US.

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA

Quite possibly the finest super saloon of its era, the inimitable Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio delivered a beguiling recipe of seductive style, dynamic prowess, explosive performance and optional driver involving three-pedal 6-speed manual gearbox when first launched in 2015. Since then, the Italian manufacturer has upped the ante with the even more extreme Quadrifoglio GTA and GTAm iterations of its sublime super saloon, inspired by the iconic 1965 Giulia GTA.

Unveiled for Alfa’s 110th anniversary in 2020 and launched a year later with just 500 examples promised, the Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA may still listed as current model, but will certainly be remembered as Alfa’s last great car, when electrification and crossovers gain dominance. Powered by a 30BHP more powerful version of its standard super saloon sister’s Ferrari-developed 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, the GTA produces 533BHP at 6,500rpm and 443lb/ft torque at just 2,500rpm.

Scintillatingly swift with its reduced 3.8-second 0-100km/h acceleration time and 300km/ top speed, the GTA incorporates more lightweight materials for a 100kg reduction, and improved suspension set-up and aggressive air flow management for better agility, handling, road-holding and stability. The even lighter and more hardcore track-focused but still street-legal GTAm meanwhile gains a large rear wing, roll cage in place of the rear seats, and 6-point harness front race seats.

Specifications

Engine: 2.9-litre, twin-turbocharged V6-cylinders

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, rear-wheel-drive, limited-slip rear differential

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 533 (540) [397] @6,500

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 443 (600) @2,500

0-97km/h: 3.8-seconds

Top speed: 300km/h

Length: 4,669mm

Width: 1,923mm

Height: 1,445mm

Wheelbase: 2,820mm

Weight: 1,605kg

Suspension, F/R: Double wishbone/multi-link, adaptive dampers

Tyres, F/R: 265/30R20/285/30R20

Jaguar XE SV Project 8

Stylish and sporty with perky performance and playfully wayward but intuitively balanced handling even in entry-level variants, the Jaguar XE was meant to take on the German-dominated compact executive saloon segment head-on. Failing to yield exponential sales growth for Jaguar in the premium segment, the XE will partly be remembered as a delightful car that should have done much better, when Jaguar becomes a fully electrified and more luxury-oriented manufacturer.

Skipping past mere XE super saloon status, the super “duper” SV Project 8 variant — courtesy of Jaguar’s SVO skunkworks division — became the British manufacturer’s most powerful road car ever produced. Launched in 2015 and ostensibly set for a limited 300 car run — but still listed on some Jaguar websites — ­the wild and be-winged Project 8 is a compact brute that even outmuscles the legendary 1992-94 Jaguar XJ220 supercar.

Powered by a thuggish version of Jaguar’s glorious, growling and outgoing 5-litre supercharged V8 engine, the Project 8 develops a mighty 592BHP at 6,500rpm and 516lb/ft torque throughout 3,500-5,000rpm for devastatingly quick 3.7-second 0-100km/h acceleration, and a 322km/h top speed. Putting power down with a combination of agility and stability, the Project 8 incorporates lightweight carbon-fibre components, enhanced and adjustable suspension, an extensive and also adjustable aerodynamic kit, and all-wheel-drive.

Specifications

Engine: 5-litre, supercharged V8-cylinders

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, all-wheel-drive, electronic limited slip differential

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 592 (600) [441] @6,500rpm

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 516 (700) @3,500-5,000rpm

0-100km/h: 3.7-seconds

Top speed: 322km/h

Length: 4,713mm

Width: 1,954mm

Height: 1,436mm

Wheelbase: 2,835mm

Weight: 1,745kg

Suspension, F/R: Double wishbone/integral-link, adaptive dampers

Tyres, F/R: 265/35R20/305/30R20

Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

With an aggressively sounding name that can’t but bring to mind a certain type of attack helicopter and notorious mercenary group, the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is something of a brutalist riposte to slinkier and more svelte European super saloons. The most powerful version of Cadillac’s compact executive saloon, the Blackwing gains a more aggressive body kit with improved downforce, over the ‘garden variety’ CT4-V performance model.

Well complementing the basic CT4’s squinty headlights, sharp creases and complex surfacing that also includes vertical side lighting elements that pay homage to big Caddies of yesteryears, the Blackwing has a distinctly and muscularly American aesthetic quality. Nestled under a domed bonnet, the Blackwing is, meanwhile, powered by a powerful 3.6-litre twin-turbocharged V6 engine, driving the rear wheels through an enthusiast-pleasing traditional 6-speed manual gearbox or sophisticated optional 10-speed automatic.

Introduced in 2021, the Blackwing produces 472BHP at 5,750rpm and 445lb/ft torque throughout 3,500-5,000rpm, to rocket through 0-97km/h in 4.1-seconds in manual guise, and 3.9-seconds with the optional auto. Topping out at 304km/h in either specification, the hefty, near 1.8-tonne Blackwing meanwhile features an electronic limited-slip rear differential to channel its muscular output for enhanced agility and stability, and adaptive magnetic dampers for improved body cornering control and comfort.

Specifications

Engine: 3.6-litre, twin-turbocharged V6-cylinders

Gearbox: 6-speed manual, rear-wheel-drive, electronic limited-slip differential

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 472 (479) [352] @5,750rpm

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 445 (603) @3,500-5,000rpm

0-97km/h: 4.1-seconds

Top speed: 304km/h

Length: 4,765mm

Width: 1,815mm

Height: 1,422mm

Wheelbase: 2,776mm

Weight: 1,751kg

Suspension, F/R: MacPherson strut/five-link, adaptive dampers

Tyres, F/R: 255/35R18/275/35R18