By Sonia Salfity,

Desperate Dieter

Procrastination is a choice. When we delay making smarter choices we hold ourselves

hostage instead of living in the freedom that comes from immediate action.

We have the power to resist instead of negotiating with ourselves and making excuses.

Eventually, we discover that we turn into prisoners as we believe the lies we tell ourselves and impede our progress.

Tackling challenges The right place to begin tackling our challenges is to face them head on.

We can start by simply changing the language we use. For example, instead of telling ourselves we’ll do something later, we can do it right then and there.

Whether it’s folding the laundry or cleaning out the pantry or doing those squats we meant to start a year ago! Let’s simplify our lives by taking ‘I’ll do it later’ out of our vocabulary.

If you don’t do some things immediately you’ll talk yourself out of it.

Trust me, I know! Been there, done that!

When procrastination is our norm, tomorrow never comes.

That’s a truth you can take to the bank! Procrastination never pays.

It always steals our time and our peace of mind. We all know how overwhelming it feels when we delay time-sensitive matters.

It could be an action or having a hard conversation with someone.

The longer you delay the more overwhelming it becomes.

The snowball effect Imagine a tiny snowball that rolls down a hill and gets larger and larger destroying everything in its path.

This “snowball effect” is what happens when we keep putting off taking care of our health, for example.

Making smarter choices today will set us up for a healthier future for many years to come.

The opposite is also true.

Failing to take immediate action in the present will cost us a very high price in the future.

We either pay a little now, or we pay exponentially more down the road.

I don’t know about you, but I don’t like to gamble with my health.

There is no amount of money that will help one get out of that debt because sickness and disease don’t discriminate between rich or poor, young or old, female or male.

Everyone pays a price for neglecting their well being.

I will be the first to confess that I neglected my health for many years when I was busy taking care of our children and now I’m paying the price.

Investing in ourselves Instead of putting on the oxygen mask on myself I depleted my reserves and ran on an empty tank.

Motherhood can do that and so can jobs and other responsibilities.

How do we expect to get better when we don’t take time to invest in our own lives?

That’s the best gift we can give ourselves and everyone around us as we’re better able to care for them when we care for ourselves first.

It’s the difference between arriving with a full tank instead of a depleted one that runs on fumes.

If our cup is empty how can we possibly expect to pour anything out to our loved ones?

Friends, join me as we fight this monster they call procrastination. Let’s grab it by the bull horns and show it who the boss really is!

Let’s be the ones that call the shots and start taking control of the things we actually do have control over.

The funny thing is once we tackle this giant we discover that he wasn’t so big after all.

He eventually shrinks to the size of a mouse when we dare set our minds to soldier onward and forward!

