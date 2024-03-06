Prince Ali attends Youth empowerment film ceremony

HRH Prince Ali, chair of the Royal Film Commission, attends an award ceremony for the fourth edition of the ‘Youth Empowerment Film and Song Competitions’ at the King Hussein Business Park theatre (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince Ali, chair of the Royal Film Commission (RFC), on Monday evening attended an award ceremony for the fourth edition of the “Youth Empowerment Film and Song Competitions” at the King Hussein Business Park theatre.

The event, titled “The Power of Resilience”, and organised by the Mentor Arabia Foundation in collaboration with the RFC, celebrated 20 talented young individuals between the ages of 18 and 30 from various Arab countries who excelled in categories like fiction short films, documentaries, entertainment films and songs.

HRH Princess Rym Ali, HRH Prince Abdullah Bin Ali and Minister of Youth Muhammad Nabulsi attended the ceremony, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Four special prizes were also granted to young Palestinian talents under the theme “Mental Health of Youth”.

On the sidelines of the ceremony, a symposium titled “Mental Health, Youth, Drama and Songs”, was organised by the foundation in partnership with Zain Jordan.