You are here
Prince Ali attends Youth empowerment film ceremony
By JT - Mar 06,2024 - Last updated at Mar 06,2024
HRH Prince Ali, chair of the Royal Film Commission, attends an award ceremony for the fourth edition of the ‘Youth Empowerment Film and Song Competitions’ at the King Hussein Business Park theatre (Petra photo)
AMMAN — HRH Prince Ali, chair of the Royal Film Commission (RFC), on Monday evening attended an award ceremony for the fourth edition of the “Youth Empowerment Film and Song Competitions” at the King Hussein Business Park theatre.
The event, titled “The Power of Resilience”, and organised by the Mentor Arabia Foundation in collaboration with the RFC, celebrated 20 talented young individuals between the ages of 18 and 30 from various Arab countries who excelled in categories like fiction short films, documentaries, entertainment films and songs.
HRH Princess Rym Ali, HRH Prince Abdullah Bin Ali and Minister of Youth Muhammad Nabulsi attended the ceremony, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Four special prizes were also granted to young Palestinian talents under the theme “Mental Health of Youth”.
On the sidelines of the ceremony, a symposium titled “Mental Health, Youth, Drama and Songs”, was organised by the foundation in partnership with Zain Jordan.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Robert Bosch Stiftung Foundation’s film prize initiative on Sunday held a ceremony — in the presence of HRH Prince Ali, chairman
AMMAN — A new film centre was inaugurated on Sunday in Aqaba to provide young filmmakers with a platform that offers training and assistance
AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday inaugurated Olivewood Film Studios, Jordan’s first specialised studio complex for filmmaking, o
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 04, 2024
Mar 03, 2024
Mar 06, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.