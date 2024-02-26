You are here
Prince Ali attends screening of ‘Dune’ movie
By JT - Feb 26,2024 - Last updated at Feb 26,2024
HRH Prince Ali attends the special screening of the second part of the American science fiction film ‘Dune’, which was partly filmed in Wadi Rum, on Sunday. (Petra photo)
AMMAN — HRH Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, chairman of the Royal Film Commission of Jordan (RFC) attended on Sunday the special screening of the second part of the American science fiction film “Dune”, which was partly filmed in Wadi Rum.
The event was attended by several princes and princesses and took place in the presence of the film’s director, Denis Villeneuve, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
Dune depicts a classic struggle of good versus evil; set on a desert planet resisting domination from another world. The film showcases the unique natural beauty of Wadi Rum, contributing to the promotion of Jordan and its regions as touristic destination.
