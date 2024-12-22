Prepping for Living Alone

By Jenna Tabba’

Teen Writer

Moving out of your family home and living alone for the first time is kind of a big deal. It’s a mix of excitement and nerves — it’s like a whole new adventure, but also a huge change.

Whether you’re moving to a new city or just a new place, there’s a lot to think about. And while it can feel super overwhelming at times, it’s also an opportunity to learn, grow, and experience life in a whole new way.

Here’s a guide I put together for myself to help me get ready — emotionally, mentally and practically — for living alone and starting university abroad.

I realise that I don’t need to be a gourmet chef, but knowing how to make a few simple meals will save me money and help me stay healthy. I started this year by learning some easy recipes, like pasta, stir-fry, or a simple salad.

I got into the habit of meal prepping so that I’m not eating takeout every night. Bonus: cooking is fun once you get the hang of it!

Cleaning & Organising

Living in a clean and organised space can make a huge difference in how you feel day-to-day. I always create a routine for cleaning and doing laundry. It might sound boring, but keeping my space tidy will helps me feel more in control.

Plus, no one wants to live in a messy space, trust me!

Budgeting

One of the hardest parts of living on your own is managing money. Learning how to budget, pay bills on time, and save for emergencies can be tricky, but it’s super important.

I use budgeting apps and sometimes make a spreadsheet to track my spending. Keeping an eye on your finances will help you avoid surprises when bills are due!

Living away from home can make you feel a little bit lonely or homesick at first — that’s totally normal—I’ve tried it several times during the years as I was growing up in Canada.

But remember, it’s okay to miss your family and friends.

The key is to deal with those feelings in a healthy way so you can move forward

Staying connected

Being away from home doesn’t mean I have to cut ties with everyone. I make time for regular phone calls or video chats with my family and friends

Making your space your own One way

to settle in and feel comfortable in your new home is to personalise it. Hang your favourite photos, put up some posters, or add cozy blankets and pillows.

A familiar item from home can make your new place feel a little less like a stranger’s apartment and more like your space.

Building a new support system

You don’t have to do everything on your own. Try to make new friends in your neighbourhood, or at university. Having people nearby that you can rely on will make you feel less isolated.

Plus, it’s nice to have someone to hang out with when you need a break!

Your solo start

Once you’ve figured out the basics, you can start thinking about the other parts of living on your own — like staying safe, staying healthy and being prepared for anything that comes your way.

Mastering basic repairs

You don’t have to be a handyperson, but learning how to fix small things around your house can save you time and money. I’ve been watch YouTube tutorials to learn how to unclog a drain, fix a leaky faucet, or tighten a loose screw.

These little skills will come in handy, especially when I’m on my own.

Safety first

Make sure your new place is safe. This might mean buying extra locks for your doors or windows or making sure smoke alarms are working.

For me, feeling secure in my space is important and taking a few extra steps to ensure my safety helps me relax and enjoy my independence.

Healthcare preparedness

It’s a good idea to know where the nearest pharmacy and hospital are. Keep a basic first aid kit at home and make sure you have the contact info for your doctor or any other important healthcare providers.

Being prepared for the occasional cut, bruise, or sickness will help you feel more in control.

Before you head out on your own, there’s a lot of stuff you’ll need to make sure you have. Here’s a checklist I’ve put together of things to pack and set up before I leave home:

Important documents: Make sure you have your ID, bank details, health insurance info, and any lease agreements or contracts Household essentials: Don’t forget things like kitchenware, cleaning supplies, bedding, and personal care products Basic tools: Hammer, screwdrivers and a small repair kit are must-haves Emergency contacts: Have a list of important contacts, like family, friends, and emergency services (plumber, electrician, etc.).

Embracing my independence

Living on my own is a huge mil stone. It’s my chance to set my own rules, making my own decisions and handling life on my own terms.

But with great freedom comes great responsibility, so I need to make sure to keep a balance between work, study and fun!

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine