From Plates to Plants: A Vegetarian’s Journey

By Shama Kaur,

Kundalini Yoga Teacher &Wellness Mentor

In my own journey, I became a vegetarian in my mid-twenties, starting by cutting out meat, then chicken, fish and finally dairy.

Initially, my choice was rooted in ahimsa, but over time, the decision became instinctive — I simply couldn’t imagine consuming animal products.

Watching documentaries on the inhumane treatment of animals helped deepen my understanding and commitment, showing me the reality of animal agriculture and reinforcing my path toward compassionate living.

Modern animal agriculture has accelerated the extraction and exploitation of animals on an unprecedented scale, making current meat consumption unsustainable and exploitative.

Today’s global demand for meat means animals are intensively farmed year-round. Historically, meat was a rare part of the diet, enjoyed once a week or even monthly, depending on the availability of game.

Now, the abundance of meat in supermarkets and grocery stores makes it a staple at nearly every meal, often in quantities far exceeding our nutritional needs.

Ethical treatment

This constant demand drives industrial practices that prioritise speed and volume over ethical treatment or sustainability. Animals are kept in confined spaces and subjected to rapid breeding cycles to meet market demands.

World Vegetarian Day, celebrated in October, is a global reminder of the benefits of embracing a plant-based lifestyle — for our health, the environment and animal welfare.

Established in 1977 by the North American Vegetarian Society, this day encourages people from all walks of life to explore the benefits of reducing meat consumption or adopting a fully vegetarian lifestyle.

By showcasing the positive effects on both the planet and personal well-being, World Vegetarian Day promotes a more compassionate, sustainable and healthy way of life, inspiring individuals to make small changes that lead to significant changes.

Such intensive practices are resource-heavy, requiring massive amounts of land, water, and feed, while generating significant environmental harm. This shift to mass meat consumption strains our ecosystem and creates a cycle of overuse.

Veganism

There is now a strong shift back toward vegetarianism and even veganism, as awareness grows around the exploitation and industrialisation of animals.

Many people recognise the connection between high levels of meat consumption and increased health risks, including cancers, inflammation and immune system challenges.

Factory-farmed animals are often raised with hormones and antibiotics to accelerate growth, which can impact human health when consumed.

There is a growing movement highlighting a collective push for more sustainable, health-conscious diets that minimise harm to both animals and the environment.

Benefits of a vegetarian diet

Adopting a vegetarian diet brings a wealth of benefits for the body, mind, and spirit.

Physically, a plantbased diet can improve digestion, increase energy, and lower the risk of chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

Emotionally, I feel a greater sense of peace and clarity, knowing I am not ingesting the fear and stress that animals often experience in industrial farming environments.

Vegetarianism at a glance

Vegetarianism dates back thousands of years, rooted in religious and philosophical beliefs that promoted nonviolence toward animals. In Ancient Egypt, many, especially priests, adopted plant-based diets as a form of ritual purity, while in the Indus Valley, vegetarianism thrived through Hinduism, Jainism and Buddhism, which emphasised ahimsa (nonviolence) Greek philosophers like Pythagoras also advocated vegetarianism, associating it with ethical living and inner harmony.

Indigenous diets in parts of South America were largely plant-based, sustained by crops like maize, beans and squash In contrast, colder regions such as Nordic countries, Eastern Europe, China and North America had diets heavily based on meat and fish, as agriculture was limited by harsher climates. Here, vegetarianism was less common and often seen as impractical On a spiritual level, vegetarianism aligns with the principle of ahimsa, or nonviolence, deeply rooted in traditions like yoga and Buddhism. Practicing ahimsa by avoiding harm to other beings can nurture compassion and a heightened sense of connection to all life.

Today, in my late thirties, I’ve decided to add a little dairy, like eggs and halloumi cheese, back into my diet.

I noticed persistent symptoms like cold hands and feet and a weaker menstrual cycle with fewer days, both signs of a possible blood deficiency.

Animal products are often rich in essential nutrients that help replenish blood, so incorporating these foods is a conscious choice to support my body’s balance while still honoring the principles that brought me to vegetarianism.

This adjustment has reminded me that being in tune with our body’s signals is an essential part of any lifestyle choice, making compassion and self-awareness guiding forces in my diet.

Nutritional tips for vegetarians

For vegetarians, consuming a well-balanced diet is essential to ensure all nutritional needs are met. Protein, a key nutrient, can be maintained by aiming for a daily intake in grams that roughly matches one percent of body weight.

For example, someone weighing 70 kilogrammes would aim for about 5670- grams of protein daily, depending on individual needs.

A rainbow of vegetables

Incorporating a “rainbow” of vegetables — different colours indicate varied nutrients — also promotes a complete, nutrient-rich diet. High-quality plant-based proteins can be sourced from foods like lentils, beans, chickpeas, quinoa, tofu and tempeh, which, when combined with grains, provide a full spectrum of essential amino acids.

Mindfully combining foods

Certain nutrients need special attention in vegetarian diets. Vitamin B12, crucial for nerve health, can be sourced from fortified foods or supplements. Iron is available in leafy greens, beans and seeds, though pairing these with vitamin C-rich foods (like citrus fruits) can boost absorption.

Calcium, essential for bone health, is found in fortified plant milks, leafy greens and almonds.

By mindfully combining these foods, vegetarians can enjoy a diet that’s both balanced and nourishing.

Baby steps to begin a vegetarian diet

Starting a vegetarian diet can feel easier with small, manageable steps. Begin by cutting out one type of meat at a time — start with red meat, then poultry and eventually fish.

Try exploring plant-based alternatives and incorporating more beans, lentils and tofu into your meals.

Experiment with colourful vegetables to create a variety of flavours and nutrient and keep some vegetarian recipes handy for inspiration.

Taking these steps gradually allows you to adjust both your taste and mindset, making the transition feel natural and enjoyable.

