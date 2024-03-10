You are here
Oral Health & Love Issues
By Dr Reham Ma’ani , Family Flavours - Mar 10,2024 - Last updated at Mar 10,2024
Photo courtesy of Family Flavours magazine
Dr Reham Ma’ani,
Dental & Oral Surgeon
Imagine talking to someone and all you can think of is how bad their breath smells! Do you continue talking to them? Or do you make your excuses and run?
Oral hygiene and your love life
If you can’t stand talking to them, you are not going to want to kiss them! When we think about having a relationship with someone, we have certain standards that we set.
Let me walk you through ways bad oral hygiene can affect your relationship, so that you can imagine situations, and what you would do.
A smile
This is one of our strongest features when it comes to attracting a partner. They say that the eyes are the gateway to our souls. So is our smile a key to our hearts. This can be a big deal maker or breaker with relationships.
Imagine looking across the room and seeing this beautiful smile. As you go over and start a conversation, you are hit with this overwhelming smell.
Are you going to continue the conversation and try to ignore the smell?
Bad breath
Bad breath can be caused by many factors.
The food and drinks we consume can have a huge impact on the smell of our mouth.
The bacteria in our mouths can be passed from person to person via many things. Are you going to want someone’s saliva in your mouth if they have bad breath?
The smell and the taste will be forever embedded in your brain!
A very affectionate part of intimacy is kissing. Imagine you wake up with your partner and you both have bad morning breath. You get up, do your daily routine, which includes brushing your teeth, and then carry on with your day.
Now, imagine that smell every day due to bad oral hygiene.
Are you going to choose to ignore it and hope it goes away? Or would you want to solve the problem? Are you worried that your children will grow up not understanding the seriousness of good oral hygiene?
Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine
Related Articles
Even though people are born with microbes in their mouth that they inherited from their parents, these bacteria are not associated with toot
Infections are usually the main cause of bone loss in teeth; the infection can be in the nerve of the teeth, root,or in the gums. Some patients may suffer from gum infections for several months or years without knowing and if regular check-ups are not being done.This could lead to bone loss in the region of the infected tooth or set of teeth.
Relationships and Couples Therapist Do you feel you overreact to certain people or situations? Do you get anxious, defensive or angry?
Opinion
Mar 10, 2024
Mar 10, 2024
Mar 10, 2024
Mar 10, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Mar 09, 2024
Mar 09, 2024
Mar 09, 2024
Mar 08, 2024
Mar 09, 2024
Mar 09, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.