Oral Health & Love Issues

Dr Reham Ma’ani,

Dental & Oral Surgeon

Imagine talking to someone and all you can think of is how bad their breath smells! Do you continue talking to them? Or do you make your excuses and run?

Oral hygiene and your love life

If you can’t stand talking to them, you are not going to want to kiss them! When we think about having a relationship with someone, we have certain standards that we set.

Let me walk you through ways bad oral hygiene can affect your relationship, so that you can imagine situations, and what you would do.

A smile

This is one of our strongest features when it comes to attracting a partner. They say that the eyes are the gateway to our souls. So is our smile a key to our hearts. This can be a big deal maker or breaker with relationships.

Imagine looking across the room and seeing this beautiful smile. As you go over and start a conversation, you are hit with this overwhelming smell.

Are you going to continue the conversation and try to ignore the smell?

Bad breath

Bad breath can be caused by many factors.

The food and drinks we consume can have a huge impact on the smell of our mouth.

The bacteria in our mouths can be passed from person to person via many things. Are you going to want someone’s saliva in your mouth if they have bad breath?

The smell and the taste will be forever embedded in your brain!

A very affectionate part of intimacy is kissing. Imagine you wake up with your partner and you both have bad morning breath. You get up, do your daily routine, which includes brushing your teeth, and then carry on with your day.

Now, imagine that smell every day due to bad oral hygiene.

Are you going to choose to ignore it and hope it goes away? Or would you want to solve the problem? Are you worried that your children will grow up not understanding the seriousness of good oral hygiene?

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine