Nissan Patrol Super Safari: Enduring off-road icon’s encore run

First introduced in 1997 and resurrected again seven years after its ostensible retirement, the fifth “Y61” generation Nissan Patrol’s 2017 Middle East comeback marks a welcome return of a rugged and authentic off-road icon.

Now dubbed the Nissan Patrol Super Safari and beloved by Gulf motorists in particular for its near-legendary durability, extensive off-road ability and high comfort levels, the Y61 has since been sold concurrent with the more modern and refined, if perhaps more softer-edged, “Y62” sixth generation Patrol, circa 2010 onwards.

Reliable reputation

A favourite family car and lifestyle off-roader, the Y61 Patrol’s position as an icon of the Gulf automotive scene is rooted in its extreme durability.

This is perhaps best exemplified by its popular use as the basis for highly modified uphill sand dune drag racing, where its proverbially “bullet-proof” engine is routinely tuned to in excess of 2,000BHP.

Playing to such a reputation, the revived Patrol Super Safari has since also spawned more off-road capable factory modified Middle East market Falcon and Gazelle editions.

If pitched as a resurrection in response market demands in its return for private use, the Y61 has, however, never truly been retired, and remained available for fleet sales to non-governmental international agencies.

In regular service for use in inhospitable terrain and demanding conditions by such organizations during its 2010-2017 “hiatus”, such vehicles were more basic and utilitarian variants, whereas the revived Super Safari is a more sportily styled and better-equipped variant with extensive and more up-to-date comfort, convenience and tech features.

Refreshingly uncomplicated

Boxy, chunky and upright, the Super Safari’s ruggedly utilitarian styling is virtually unchanged for it revival run, bar for the addition of more muscularly defined wheel arches, slightly redesigned light elements and the addition of two-tone paint, tailgate spoiler and new alloy wheel design.

With a big glasshouse and low, level waistline allowing for good visibility, the Super Safari’s design is refreshingly uncomplicated and easier on the eye with its horizontal emphasis, airy cabin and low wheel-arch to bonnet height, than more complicated and vertically-oriented modern SUVs.

Renowned for its durability, the Super safari’s thoroughly proven naturally-aspirated large displacement 4.8-litre in-line 6-cylinder engine carries over. Capable of handling huge power upgrades at the hands of aftermarket tuners, the Super Safari’s engine is relatively unstressed in its stock factory state.

Developing 280BHP at a low-revving 4,800rpm and a more substantial 332lb/ft torque at 3,600rpm on the more generous “gross” rating, as advertised, the Patrol’s engine is, however, estimated to produce perhaps around 248BHP and 310lb/ft by the more widely used ‘net’ rating system.

Ruggedly smooth

A silky smooth “straight six” with a responsive yet relaxed demeanour, the Super Safari’s engine is progressively linear in delivery.

Pulling well from tick-over to redline, it is confident and capable, if not excessive, but delivers good low-end response, a versatile mid-range and an eager, if low-revving, top-end.

Driving the rear wheels — under normal conditions — through a smooth shifting 5-speed automatic gearbox, the Super Safari’s engine is perhaps thirsty compared to more modern engines, but nevertheless carries its significant 2.5-tonne estimated heft through 0-100km/h in approximately 10-seconds.

Built on a rugged ladder-frame chassis and riding on multi-link coil spring suspension with good articulation, the Super Safari is designed with off-road ability and durability in mind, and even features an electric-driven winch embedded in the front bumper.

For traversing rough terrain, the Super Safari features good 215mm ground clearance and 47° side slope and 38.7° grade capability, while short overhangs allow generous 37° approach, 27° ramp and 31° departure angles.

Its off-road abilities are meanwhile underpinned by its tough four-wheel-drive system that includes low range gears and a locking rear differential for more demanding conditions.

Sturdy and spacious

An unassailable off-road beast, the Super Safari nevertheless avails itself well on-road. Tough but comfortably compliant, its suspension and tall tyres provide a cushioned and settled ride quality, making short shrift of big and sudden bumps and potholes.

In handling and manoeuvrability, the Patrol certainly isn’t a corner carving road racer, but isn’t particularly unwieldy either. It is instead confident, balanced and predictable through corners, and comparatively well contains body roll, while steering is light and user-friendly, if not layered with nuance and feedback.

Confidently planted and stable on highway, the Super Safari has an impregnably sturdy sense of insulated refinement, which extends to cabin quality.

Airy and spacious, it comfortably seats front and middle row passengers, and features twin side folding third row seats to accommodate a total complement of seven.

Styling is meanwhile elegantly uncomplicated, with user-friendly controls and instruments, and plenty of storage space. Updated in presentation and materials, the Patrol’s cabin incorporates more contemporary amenities including an infotainment screen system, reversing camera, and automatic climate control.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 4.8-litre, in-line 6-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 99.5 x 102mm

Valve-train: 24-valve DOHC, variable valve timing

Gearbox: 5-speed automatic, four-wheel-drive

Drive-train: Locking rear differential, low gear transfer case

Power, HP (kW): 280 (209) @4,800rpm*

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 332 (451) @3,600rpm*

0-97km/h: approximately 10-seconds**

Top speed: 190km/h**

Fuel consumption, city: 17.2-litres/100km**

Fuel capacity: 135-litres

Length: 5,080mm

Width: 1,940mm

Height: 1,855mm

Wheelbase: 2,970mm

Minimum Ground clearance: 215mm**

Approach/ramp/departure angles: 37°/27°/31°**

Grade capability: 38.7°**

Side slope capability: 47°**

Kerb weight: approximately 2,500kg**

Seating capacity: 7

Luggage volume: 668-litres**

Turning radius: 12.2-metres

Suspension F/R: 3-link/5-link, coil springs, anti-roll bars

Brakes: Ventilated discs

Tyres: 275/65R17**

*Gross power and torque

**Estimate