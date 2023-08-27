Modifying the mid-size pick-up: Ford Ranger Raptor, Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 & Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT44

Perhaps the most practical and versatile of automobile segments, the double cab 4x4 mid-size pick-up truck is renowned for its rugged durability over demanding terrain, extensive hauling and off-road abilities, and efficient turbo-diesel drive-trains. In its element in the wild, building site, farm, expedition trail and even the battlefield, these trucks have also become viable and comfortable daily drivers with plenty of space, equipment and tech. That said, garden variety versions leave plenty of scope for modification to fully realise their potential for different applications.

Ford Ranger Raptor

Junior sister to the now iconic Ford F150 Raptor full-size pick-up, the much-awaited second generation high performance Ranger Raptor off-roader pick-up arrived in 2022 with more power, more capability and more tech than ever. A Baja-style desert truck developed by Ford Performance, the Raptor is seemingly ready to leap into action with its sculpted and chunky yet fluently predatory design. It, meanwhile, benefits from generous 271mm ground clearance and off-road angles, and larger 285/70R17 off-road tyres.

Trading its predecessor’s 4-cylinder engine for a twin-turbo 3-litre V6 petrol engine, the new Ranger Raptor is boasts a significant power hike to 405BHP at 5,750rpm and 430lb/ft at 3,250rpm torque, driving its permanent four-wheel-drive through a 10-speed automatic gearbox. A high performance off-road beast that rockets through 0-100km/h in just 6-seconds, the Ranger Raptor, meanwhile, features electronically controlled front and rear differential locks and low gear ratios.

Stiff in construction yet refined in ride, the Ranger Raptor features double wishbone front and trailing arm live-axle and coil spring rear suspension for enhanced handling, comfort and off-road abilities. Riding on Fox-sourced dampers with an internal bypass system to prevent bottoming out when launched in the air, the Raptor’s dampers also provide comfort and control for tarmac and off-road use. It also features seven driving modes for different conditions and four “mild to wild” exhaust modes.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 3-litre, twin-turbocharged V6-cylinders

Gearbox: 10-speed automatic, four-wheel-drive

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 405 (410) [302] @5,750

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 430 (583) @3,250

0-100km/h: 6-seconds

Length: 5,357mm

Width: 2,027mm

Height: 1,928mm

Wheelbase: 3,269mm

Ground clearance: 271mm (minimum)

Approach / break-over / departure angles: 33°/24.2°/26.4°

Weight: 2,415kg

Payload: 640kg

Suspension, F/R: Double wishbone / Watts-link

Tyres: 285/70R17

Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35

Integrated into the official Isuzu D-Max line-up in certain markets, in lieu of a factory-developed modified variant, the AT35 is a comparatively moderate, yet thoroughly effective, attainable and practical expedition style pick-up truck. Based on the third generation D-Max circa 2019, and further developed by Icelandic engineering firm Arctic Trucks, the AT35 modifications lend themselves to a more aggressive interpretation of the base model’s taut and sporty style.

Boasting larger and more capable 315/70R17 tyres accommodated by accentuated flared wheel-arches, the D-Max AT35 offers 266mm ground clearance and excellent off-road angles. Featuring a four-wheel-drive system the can engage when on the mover for practicality and versatility, the AT35 also comes with a locking rear differential and low gear ratios. It meanwhile also receives enhanced Bilstein-sourced dampers and a host of driver assistance features.

Behind its tall snouty grille and slim scowling headlights, the AT35 is powered by Isuzu’s compact but prodigious 1.9-litre twin-turbo Diesel engine, mated to either 6-speed manual or automatic gearboxes. Designed for expedition, hauling and off-road driving in poor conditions, , the AT35’s is a different beast than the racy Ford Ranger Raptor, with its unmodified engine producing 162BHP at 3,600rpm and generous 265lb/ft torque throughout 2,000-2,500rpm, for 12.7-second 0-100km/h acceleration.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 1.9-litre, turbo-diesel 4-cylinders

Gearbox: 6-speed manual, four-wheel-drive

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 162 (164) [120] @3,600rpm

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 265 (360) @2,000-2,500rpm

0-100km/h: 12.7-seconds

Length: 5,265mm

Width: 2,040mm

Height: 1,875mm

Wheelbase: 3,125mm

Ground clearance: 266mm (minimum)

Approach / break-over / departure angles: 35°/34°/29°

Weight: 2,175kg

Payload: 1,075kg

Suspension, F/R: Double wishbone / live axle

Tyres: 315/70R17

Toyota Hilux Arctic Trucks AT44

The mid-size pick-up of choice for many, the Toyota Hilus is renowned for its durability and has been just as infamous as a civilian vehicle often drafted into combat by irregular fighters of various shades and stripes, and even standing armies. In its latest eighth generation — circa 2016 — the Hilux line-up has not been offered with extensive factory modifications, but is again the star attraction among Arctic Trucks modified pick-up and SUV range.

Available in several states of modification, the Hilux AT44 is the most extreme, and in previous generations has even been offered in heavily modified six-wheel-drive form for more demanding polar expeditions. Powered by a standard Toyota 3-litre four-cylinder turbo-diesel, the AT44 produces 169BHP and 265lb/ft torque. It features a snorkel intake for deep water fording, and lockable front and rear differentials, and low gear ratios for sure-footed traction over slippery surfaces.

Developed for long and arduous snow expeditions — and similarly capable in the desert — the AT44 rides on a wider track and rides higher than the standard Hilux, owing to it enormous low pressure off-road tyres. Requiring dramatically bigger and more wildly flared arches, the AT44 tyres’ big footprint provides for excellent flotation over snow and sand. A massive 280-litre fuel tank can , meanwhile, be supplemented by 800-litres in deck-top and trailer tanks.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS