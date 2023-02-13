Mercedes-Benz C200 AMG Line: confident, comfortable and classy compact

By Ghaith Madadha

The smallest of Mercedes-Benz’s traditional rear-drive saloons, the C-Class has consistently well translated the German manufacturer’s luxury hallmarks in a compact package. Ever one of the brand’s best cars, the latest Mercedes junior executive, in the form of the fifth generation C-Class, circa 2021, is no different.

For better or worse, the latest C-Class’s downsized engine options and extensive electronic gadgetry and electrification may be a sign of the times, but it remains as refined, comfortable and understatedly sporty as ever.

Slightly larger and lower, the latest all-new C-Class is evolutionary in tone and design. With a similarly arcing and tapered profile as its predecessor, the new C-Class, however, adopts a somewhat less aggressive presentation with less defined side creases and a less angular bumper design.

Channelling Mercedes-Benz’s latest corporate design ethos as defined by the flagship S-Class luxury saloon, the C-Class has a hungrier look yet more conservative look, with a broad downward angled grille, more prominent bonnet character lines and high-set front and rear lights.

Dramatic and downsized

With slim, squinting and inwardly slanted headlights lending a certain sense of drama, the C-Class is aesthetically best with the sportier and beefier AMG appearance package.

However, under the bonnet, the C-Class is powered exclusively by a choice of mild starter/generator or full plug-in hybrid four-cylinder engines.

Included in this downsizing are even the AMG “proper” models, with the brand’s prodigious M139 2-litre engine a welcome addition in the entry-level C43 high performance variant for its lighter, expectedly more nimble driving characteristics.

Perhaps less welcome is the use of the M139 in conjunction with a full hybrid system for the range-topping AMG C63 model, in lieu of predecessors’ glorious naturally-aspirated and twin-turbo V8 engines.

Lower down the range, and more pertinent to the majority of Mercedes drivers, the second to entry-level C200 model is a significant improvement on its immediate predecessor. Powered by the same downsized turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine first introduced as part of a 2018 model-wide revision, the latest generation C200 is more powerful.

Fluent and frugal

Gaining 20BHP and 15lb/ft torque over the outgoing C200, the latest model develops 201BHP at 5,800-6,100rpm and 221lb/ft at 1,800-4,000rpm, in addition to an upgraded 20BHP and 147lb/ft mild hybrid system.

Primarily concerned with running electric and ancillary systems, and improving efficiency, the mild hybrid system can subtly chime in to assist the combustion engine as needed and for more fluent, robust and versatile delivery.

The C200’s combustion engine’s turbo meanwhile also seem to spool up faster and more fluently.

Propelling its 1,650kg mass through 0-100km/h in brisk 7.3-seconds, onto a 246km/h top speed, and returning fuel efficiency as low as a claimed 6.2l/100km combined, the C200 benefits from a broad range of 9-speed automatic gear ratios to maximise its output for responsiveness, versatility, economy and refinement.

Flexible in mid-range and eager to redline, the C200 consistently and confidently pulls hard on steep inclines and when overtaking. Its biggest enhancement is its improved fluency, with reduced off-boost lag and more linear low-end delivery.

Sporty sensibility

A keen compact saloon with classic front engine and rear drive balance and sporting characteristics, the C200 can be a fun and engaging drive through sprawling switchbacks.

Eager into corners and with quick direct steering and good body control throughout, the C200 trades off a crisp and responsive turn-in for a more drift-eager rear. Keeping tail slides firmly under check with an ever-vigilant stability control system, the C200 loosens its electronic grip and allows more driving freedom from electronic intervention in Sport+ driving mode.

Building a better driving rapport and sense of rhythm for snaking lanes and hill climbs in Sport+ mode with its more liberal electronic controls, more vocal soundtrack and heavier steering resistance, the C200 has plenty of potential for on-throttle adjustment and tightening of cornering lines.

But with safety foremost in mind, said stability controls cannot be completely disengaged to fully explore such capabilities as its balanced chassis and drifty rear characteristics would suggest. Greater mechanical grip and less electronic intervention might serve the C200 better.

Uncluttered refinement

The C-Class is offered with optional rear axle steering, promising enhanced agility, stability and manoeuvrability, and is included in an Engineering Package with adaptive suspension for improved ride and handling. That said, the driven C200’s standard single rate suspension provides a good combination of body control and ride compliance over most road imperfections.

While slightly firmer damping would be welcome over sudden dips, the C200 AMG Line version’s staggered low profile tyres proved comfortable if slightly firm over sudden, jagged potholes and bumps.

Smooth, stable and settled on motorways, the C200’s refined cabin is meanwhile upmarket and classy in design, and airy and inviting in ambiance, using good quality materials and tastefully uncluttered layouts including trendy tablet style infotainment and digital instrument screens.

It features a thick sporty steering wheel, extensive modern convenience and safety feature, good visibility and a supportive and comfortable driving position.

Rear seating is good for most passengers, but not quite generous for tall and large occupants, while nominally spacious 455-litre luggage volume is reduced by an above-floor mounted spare tyre.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 1.5-litre, turbocharged, in-line 4-cylinders,

Electric motor: 48V starter/generator

Bore x stroke: 80 x 73.7mm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valve-train: 16-valve, DOHC, direct injection

Gearbox: 9-speed automatic, rear-wheel-drive

Petrol engine power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 201 (204) [150] @5,800-6,100rpm

Electric motor, power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 20 (20) [15]

Petrol engine torque, lb/ft (Nm): 221 (300) @1,800-4,000rpm

Electric motor, torque, lb/ft (Nm): 147 (200)

0-100km/h: 7.3-seconds

Top speed: 246km

Fuel consumption, combined: 6.2-6.6 litres/100km

CO2 emissions, combined: 141-150g/km

Fuel capacity: 50-litres

Length: 4,751mm

Width: 1,820mm

Height: 1,438mm

Wheelbase: 2,865mm

Track, F/R: 1,582/1,594mm

Aerodynamic drag co-efficiency: 0.24

Overhang, F/R: 800/1,086mm

Headroom, F/R: 1,041/952mm

Legroom, F/R: 1,059/914mm

Shoulder room, F/R: 1,430/1,411mm

Luggage volume (without spare tyre): 455-litres

Payload: 615kg

Kerb weight: 1,650kg

Steering: Electric-assisted rack & pinion

Turning Circle: 11.07-meters

Suspension: Four-link/multi-link

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs, regenerative braking /

Tyres, F/R: 225/40R19/255/35R19