Maserati Levante Modena S: Swift, stylish and sophisticated SUV

A long time in the making ever since the Italian manufacturer’s 2003 and 2011 Kubang concept SUVs, the Maserati Levante debuted back in 2016 and was subtly updated in 2021. Dramatically designed, sensationally swift, sporty on-road and capable off-road, Maserati’s gambit into the ever-expanding premium SUV segment was expected to drastically expand the brand’s sales and client demographic. Anticipated by many to be based on its then parent FCA group’s Jeep Grand Cherokee cousin, which itself was to a certain degree derived from the Mercedes ML-Class, inherited during the Daimler-Chrysler era.

The Levante however proved to be a distinctly sporting and Italian affair upon its arrival, and is built on the same sophisticated architecture and rear-biased Q4 four-wheel-drive system as its Ghibli and Quattroporte luxury sports saloon sisters, and is meanwhile powered by a Ferrari-designed engine. Shark-like and predatory in its aesthetic, the Levante’s fascia is strongly influenced by the dramatic 2014 Maserati Alfieri coupe concept, but is taller and more aggressive, with its design being dominated by a vast hungry hexagonal grille with prominent trident badge and widely spaced vertical slats.

Brawny and brisk

The Levante’s evocative aesthetic includes heavily browed and slim headlights with inwardly tilted running lights and a luxuriously long sculpted bonnet. Clearly visible behind the grille, its automatically closing radiator slats help achieve excellent in-class aerodynamic efficiency. Meanwhile a rising waistline, descending roofline with big tailgate spoiler, and quad rear tailpipes lend a sense of road-hugging urgency, further accentuated by vast staggered 265/45R20 front and 295/40R20 rear tires. Discretely revised in design, the Levante gained updated lights and bumpers for a slightly more horizontal look in 2021, in addition to a new model nomenclature.

Initially offered in two output variants of the same 3-litre twin-turbo V6 engine — now bearing the “Modena” designation — the Levante line-up also includes a high performance twin-turbo V8 variant, and 4-cylinder hybrid introduced in 2021. The more powerful Levante Modena S V6 variant is however a brutally brisk performer in its own right, with responsively swift spooling turbos when launching from standstill and a muscular avalanche of 369lb/ft torque through a broad, flexible and effortlessly brawny 2,000-4,750rpm mid-range band, underwriting power accumulation through to its peak 424BHP at 5,750rpm.

Sure-footed stability

Storming through 0-100km/h in 5.2-seconds and onto a 264km/h maximum, the Modena S’ additional 79BHP lends it a more urgent character than the regular Modena, with a punchier, gushingly powerful top-end. Startlingly swift despite its 2,109kg heft, the Modena S’ sophisticated front double wishbone and rear five-link adaptive air suspension well absorbs road imperfections and provides superb stability, with its ride height lowering automatically at speed. Sure-footed, the Modena S’ firmer damper and front anti-roll bar rates lend it a sharper, stiffer and more controlled feel through corners.

Somewhat hard-edged in its sportier suspension mode, the Modena S firmly keeps lateral weight shift in check and corners with unexpectedly flat poise, given its’ height and weight. With quick and precise steering and automatic brake-based torque vectoring driver assistance, the Modena S is meanwhile eager into corners and reassuringly grippy throughout. Delivering power through a smooth, slick and swift 8-speed automatic gearbox, its Q4 four-wheel-drive apportions 100 per cent power rearwards in default driving mode for agility and balance, while a mechanical limited-slip rear-differential distributes power where it’s needed along the rear axle.

Comfortable and capable

Sending up to 50 per cent power frontwards over low traction surfaces and to pull it out of tight corners, the Levante is meanwhile a more capable off-roader than expected from its sporty luxury SUV segment. Making short work of difficult dirt and gravel trails and confidently overcoming low traction inclines, the Levante’s off-road driving modes allow for increased ground clearance for improved off-road angles, and increased wheel travel and ground contact, to easily traverse significantly uneven terrain. Its’ pre-set off-road driving modes meanwhile recalibrate electronic stability and drive-line systems for off-road driving.

Sportily elegant, the Levante’s cabin has a hunkered down but ergonomic ambiance, with a comfortable, well-adjustable and supportive driving position, good cabin refinement and generous rear head and legroom. Incorporating high quality leathers, textures and materials, the Levante offers high personalisation possibilities, while extensive equipment includes numerous convenience, safety, and infotainment features including a user-friendly high resolution 8.4-inch touchscreen and high-end sound system. A suite of sophisticated driver assistance systems also includes a low-set front-facing camera to provide better low speed maneuvering visibility than its long and high bonnet would otherwise allow.

