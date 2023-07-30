Kicking the electronics addiction

By Rania Saadi

Rapid Transformational Therapist and Clinical Hypnotherapist

In today’s digital age, electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets and video games have become an integral part of our daily lives. While these devices can provide many benefits, excessive screen time can have negative effects on our physical and mental health, especially on our children.

An easy addiction

As parents, it’s important to find ways to encourage your child to take a break from electronics and engage in other activities. To be able to do this, we need to first empathise with the reasons our children get addicted to their screens.

Here are some of the reasons:

• Screens give continuous stimulation, feedback and validation: One of the primary reasons for screen addiction is the instant gratification that electronic devices provide. Every time you like, share, get a reply, or win a game, the brain gets a hit of dopamine — the “feel good” hormone. The more your child receives this, the more need there is for it and the more need to feel satisfied

• Online is a “free-of-judgement” zone: There are few consequences online when you get something wrong. You can always restart, try the level again, or hide behind a username, so no one knows it is you. This anonymity enables your child to take risks without worrying about failing or being judged by others for their performance

• There is no failure online: You simply cannot lose if you just keep playing! It’s guaranteed and free of any anxiety or consequences. Which is something our children cannot find in real life challenges because our mind will always keep us away from taking risks for the sake of our protection

• Feeds the need to belong: We come to this world seeking connection and avoiding rejection. Online, this is so much easier to do than in “real” life. Your child doesn’t need to put in effort to try and create connections. They simply need to find a game they like and start playing. The more likes, followers and engagement they receive, the more they feel loved, accepted and belonging. It makes your child feel validated and seen

• Social media platforms can also create a sense of FOMO or fear of missing out, where individuals feel the need to constantly check their devices to stay up-to-date on the latest news and events. This can lead to a compulsive need to stay connected and a fear of being left out

• They don’t need to deal with real life problems: Online, your child is the one in control. Screens can provide an escape from conflict or uncomfortable situations. Screens become therefore, a coping mechanism to avoid dealing with difficult emotions or situations. And any time they feel that the pressure is too much, they can simply log on and enter a world of their own choosing

It’s important to note that screen addiction can be a complex issue with multiple contributing factors; there is no single solution that will work for everyone. However, understanding the root causes of screen addiction can be a helpful first step in addressing the issue and developing healthy screen habits.

Here are some suggestions:

• Creating a positive environment: A positive environment will support positive behavioural change. In the case of screen addiction, this may involve creating a tech-free environment at home and encouraging alternative activities that your child enjoys

• Encouraging open communication: Communication is key to creating healthy relationships, this may involve having open and honest conversations with your child about why reducing screen time is important and the benefits of alternative activities

• Using positive reinforcement: A child’s first and foremost need from spending time on screens, is to feel validated, seen and heard. Therefore, fulfilling your child’s needs in these areas, is crucial. And it only can happen by praising your child for their accomplishments offline- in real life, while helping them, learn from their unwanted experiences/mistakes

• Focusing on building self-esteem: Low self-esteem is often at the root of many behavioural issues, including addiction. In the case of screen addiction, this may involve helping your child build their self-esteem by focusing on their strengths, encouraging them to try new things and praising their efforts

• Practicing self-compassion: This involves treating yourself with kindness and understanding, rather than harsh criticism. Reducing screen time is a challenging process and being patient and kind with yourself and your child as you work to develop healthier habits will help in kicking the habit

Getting your kids off electronics can be challenging, but it’s important to find ways to encourage them to engage in other activities. By validating their needs and leading by example, you can help your children develop healthy screen habits and improve their physical and mental well-being. Remember, it’s all about finding a balance that works for your family and the will to adjust, as needed. By working together, you can create a more fulfilling and enjoyable family life.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine