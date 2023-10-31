Interpreting MG’s iconic sports car for the EV era: MG Cyberster, Frontline MG B Electric Edition GT & RBW Roadster

A storied near century-old brand, MG began life as a British manufacturer but passed into Chinese ownership in 2006. Currently under the SAIC automotive group umbrella, MG is best known for its quintessentially British sports cars and defining 1962-80 MGB. Resurrected as the RV8during 1992-95, the MGB still lives on a resto-mod through independent car makers. But with the EV era on the horizon, MGB EV incarnations have recently been introduced by Frontline and RBW, while an official electric successor nears release as the MG Cyberster.

MG Cyberster

First teased in 2021, unveiled in pre-production guise in recent weeks, and ready to go on sale soon, the MG Cyberster is not quite the small, light and moderate Mazda MX-5 rivaling descendent of the classic British sports car tradition. It is instead a near supercar beast boasting dual electric motor powered all-wheel-drive in top specification. A somewhat milder but still powerful 308BHP single-motor rear-wheel-drive variant has , meanwhile, also been announced.

Driving all wheels through front and rear electric motors, the Cyberster’s scintillating headline figures include a combined output of 536BHP and 535lb/ft torque. Unexpectedly balanced in character rather than just a heavily torque-biased brute, the Cyberster has been reported to deliver a more fluent driving experience with good rear grip and chassis balance. That said, there is more than enough torque to offer effortlessly muscular response at virtually any speed.

Swiftly dispatching the 0-100km/h acceleration benchmark in 3.2-seconds with its instant electric response and all-wheel-drive traction, the Cyberster however tops out at just 200km/h owing to a single-speed automatic gearbox. Devastatingly quick in acceleration despite its lardy 1,985kg, first reported impressions of the Cyberster suggest that it carries its weight well, but is more of a dynamically adept and smooth Grand Tourer, than pure and nimble sports car.

A prettier and more graceful design in production-ready guise than the perhaps overly aggressive initial concept version, the Cyberster is very much a modern take on the sports car style, somewhat reminiscent of the now also iconic MX-5 and the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins. Featuring taut lines, an elegantly curvy waistline and intricately sharp rear light cluster, the Cyberster convertible also gets dramatic Lamborghini-style scissor doors, and multiple infotainment screens inside.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: Dual electric motors

Gearbox: 1-speed manual, all-wheel-drive

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 536 (544) [400]

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 535 (725)

0-100km/h: 3.2-seconds

Top speed: 200km/h

Battery: Lithium-ion 77kWh

Range: 580km

Length: 4,533mm

Width: 1,912mm

Height: 1,328mm

Wheelbase: 2,689mm

Weight: 1,984kg

Suspension: Double wishbone

Tyres, F/R: 245/40R20 / 275/35R20

Frontline MG B Electric Edition GT

Renowned for their much enhanced resto-modded retro-style MG coupes and roadsters incorporating British Motor Heritage bodyshells, evolved rear suspension, tuned Mazda MX-5 sourced drivelines, and period-style modern cabin tech, Frontline’s latest efforts significantly up the ante. Launched earlier this year alongside a thrilling petrol V8-powered variant, the British-based engineering firm introduced the Frontline MG B Electric Edition — or BEE for short — as a driver’s car anecdote to the much-touted but expectedly anodyne EV era.

A beautifully elegant and largely retro-accurate MG sports car available in either GT hard top or Roadster soft top guises, the BEE promises to be the electric car best engineered for dyed in the wool petrolheads averse to uncharismatic EVs. It goes about this task first by maintaining a remarkably low 1,122kg EV weight, but more uniquely by employing an electric motor that is tuned to mimic the linear characteristics of a petrol combustion engine.

Progressive in delivery as it revs through to a 9,000rpm redline, the BEE’s un-orthodox electric motor is meanwhile mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox to complete the authentically analogue driver involvement experience. An EV interpretation of a pure sports car experience with expectedly delicate and precise handling ability and a visceral driving experience — rather than being a high performance supercar — the BEE develops a moderate estimated 125BHP and 162lb/ft.

Riding on sophisticated double wishbone front suspension and putting power down through a limited-slip rear differential for enhanced agility and traction, the BEE accelerates though 0-97km/h in 8.8-seconds and onto a 193km/h maximum. With 7-hour charging using a domestic charger, the BEE’s driving range is rated at 225km/h. Finished with fastidious attention to period style detail inside and outside, its charging port is meanwhile located behind its chrome filler cap.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 100V electric motor

Gearbox: 5-speed manual, rear-wheel-drive, limited-slip differential

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 125 (127) [93]

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 162 (220)

Rev limit: 9,000rpm

0-97km/h: 8.8-seconds

Top speed: 193km/h

Battery: 40kWh

Range: 225km

Charging time: 7-hours (7kW home charger)

Wheelbase: 2,415mm

Track, F/R: 1,470/1,480mm

Weight (distribution F/R): 1,122kg (50:50)

Suspension, F/R: Double wishbone / 5-link

Tyres: 195/65R15

RBW Roadster

Launched back in 2020, an honourable mention must go to British engineering firm RBW’s electric interpretation of the classic MG B. Though avoiding the direct reference to the MG brand in its nomenclature, the RBW is however built on a British Motor Heritage bodyshell – improved on the 1960s original – like the Frontline effort, and is similarly available in GT coupe and drop-top Roadster guises.

Largely true to original in its aesthetic style, the RBW is elegantly finished inside and out in details, finish and craftsmanship. Under the skin, it is powered by a rear-mounted electric motor driving the rear wheels through a single-speed gearbox. Boasting a 260km driving range and fully chargeable in 8-hours using a domestic charger, the RBW meanwhile develops 93BHP and is capable of 8.7-second 0-100km/h acceleration and a 140km/h top speed.

SPECIFICATIONS