Homework havoc

By Lara Masri,

Education Specialist

It was just after spring break when two of my students broke down in tears, overwhelmed by the sheer volume of homework they had to submit that day.

These children had passions and activities beyond academics that they longed to pursue. Seeing them in such distress made me truly understand their struggle.

At that moment, I knew I had to take a stand and reflect on how excessive stress could threaten a child’s love of learning and overall wellbeing. That experience forever changed my perspective on homework.

The holidays

School is almost out for the ‘Eid holiday! Should students clean up their desks and head off to enjoy time with friends and family, or are parents and teachers expecting them to use the few days they have to catch up on homework?

The answer, of course, depends on who you ask.

Not all adults share the same view on homework during the holidays.

This raises an ongoing debate: Should students have homework during breaks or not?

Discussions between teachers and parents have always been heated when it comes to assigning homework during long or short vacations.

While both sides have valid arguments, I wanted to dive deeper into the research and find more statistics to better understand this issue.

Holiday ‘brain drain’

Supporters of homework argue that it prevents the “holiday brain drain” and keeps students engaged in their studies.

Research from the National Summer Learning Association shows that students can lose up to two months of grade-level equivalency in maths and reading skills over long breaks, suggesting that light homework during shorter vacations might help reduce this gap.

Another study also found that students who engaged in academic work during breaks performed better once they returned to school.

Give me a break

On the other hand, opponents argue that students need a break to recharge and that assigning homework during vacations can increase stress and hinder mental wellbeing.

According to the American Psychological Association, 61 per cent of teens report feeling stressed by schoolwork and the pressure to complete homework over breaks can amplify this stress.

A recent survey conducted in Jordan, exploring various perspectives on assigning homework during short holidays or vacations, addressed concerns about learning loss, stress and whether homework should be optional or mandatory.

The results revealed that 80 - 83 per cent of parents and educators agree that it is healthier not to assign homework during breaks.

Rest vs academics

I belong to the 80 per cent of individuals who believe that homework should not be assigned to students, particularly in primary and middle school, during breaks.

I feel that younger students need time away from schoolwork to fully recharge and engage in other aspects of their lives.

However, I do agree with some of my colleagues who advocate for making homework optional for high school students.

This approach ensures that learning loss is minimised and that students return from their breaks prepared to dive into new topics, maintaining a balance between rest and academic progress.

Balance is key

The science behind this debate suggests that balance is key.

Optional light enrichment activities — rather than mandatory assignments — could provide a middle ground, allowing students to stay engaged academically without feeling overwhelmed.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine