Hearty, Savoury & Flavourful

By Taghreed ‘Odeh , Family Flavours - Nov 03,2024 - Last updated at Nov 03,2024

Food Expert

In today’s fast paced world, finding comfort in a delicious and hearty meal is a true luxury. Imagine a perfectly cooked steak paired with buttery potatoes that melt in your mouth!

This combination of flavours will definitely warm your soul.

But how much time does it take to prepare and make this recipe?

I’ve got you covered in under 30-minutes!

Garlic Butter Steak & Baked Potatoes

Ingredients

600g steak flank sliced

600g baby potatoes

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp butter

5 garlic cloves, minced

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp rosemary

Salt and pepper to taste

Crushed red chili pepper flakes (optional)

The Marinade

1/3 cup soya sauce

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp sriracha hot

sauce Black pepper

Directions

1 . In a large bowl marinate the steak stripes with soy sauce and then with the rest of the marinade ingredients, set aside for half an hour minimum in the fridge.

2. In a large skillet, pour in the oil and the butter on low heat. When the butter is melted add the potatoes cut in wedges, cook for about 4 minutes, stir and cook for another 4-5 minutes until they are golden and are tender from the middle.

3. Transfer the sautéed potatoes onto a plate and set aside.

4. In the same skilet and over medium heat, add the remaining two tablespoons of butter and the garlic, red chili flakes and herbs.

5. Drain the steak from the marinade then drop the strips into the skillet keeping the drained steak marinade for later.

6. Cook the steak strips on each side for one minute each until nicely browned. Adjust cooking timing based on how you like your steak.

7. Right before the steak is done, you can stir in the reserved marinade and cook for one more minute, add the potato and cook together.

8. You can adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if necessary.

9. Remove from heat and serve immediately. Garnish with chili pepper and herbs.

Homemade Fig Bars

As the season changes, nature offers us a bounty of fresh flavourful ingredients to savour. One such delight is the luscious fig.

Bursting with sweetness and a unique texture, figs are versatile fruits that can elevate both sweet and savoury dishes to the next level. This desert is very easy make showcasing the magical flavours of figs

Fig Bars

Ingredients

Filling

500g fresh figs

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 tbsp lemon zest

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla Oat Meal Crust

1 cup butter

2 cups flour

2 cups rolled oats

1 cup brown sugar

½ tsp salt

¾ tsp baking powder

2 tsp vanilla

Directions

1 . To make the fig filling combine figs and brown sugar, lemon zest, salt and vanilla in a medium heavy bottom saucepan.

2. Heat over medium heat until the figs release their juices and boil.

3. Turn down the heat and simmer for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally and breaking up larger pieces with the back of a wooden spoon.

4. Remove the filling from the saucepan and cool. For a smoother texture purée with a blender or food processor.

5. To make the crust, preheat the oven to 200° Centigrade, line a baking pan with a baking sheet, melt the butter, add in the flour, rolled oats brown sugar, salt , baking powder and vanilla.

6. Stir to combine until thick and a dough is formed. It’s easier to form by hand.

7. Set aside1 ½ cup of the oat mixture, press the rest into the bottom of the baking pan using the bottom of a glass to push the dough into a solid flat layer.

8. Spoon the jam over the crust and spread evenly with a knife or a spatula then sprinkle the crumble from the remaining dough over the jam layer.

9. Bake for 30-35 minutes until the jam bubbles and the top crumble is golden brown.

10. Remove from the oven and cool completely.

11. To serve, lift the entire layer of jam bars from the pan using the baking sheet. Slice into bars and serve.

Homemade Cheese Crackers

With the back-to-school season, parents are on the lookout for quick and easy snacks that their children will like as a lunchtime break. Cheese crackers are a timeless favourite that kids of all ages adore. Get ready to delight your little ones with these delicious treats that are perfect for lunchboxes or afterschool snacking.

Ingredients

1 cup flour

1 ½ cup shredded che dar cheese

½ tsp salt

½ tsp dried basil

½ tsp oregano

½ tsp garlic powder

6 tsp cold butter chopped into

small pieces

2 tbsp ice water

Cooking spray

Directions

1. Blend the cheddar cheese, flour and all the spices in a food processor for about 30 seconds and until well combined.

2. Add the cold butter and continue processing for 20 seconds until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs.

3. Add the water and pulse for 10 to 12 times and until the dough comes together in large clumps.

4. Move the dough to a lightly floured work surface. Cut in half and shape each portion into a square using your hands. Wrap each square of dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 45 minutes.

5. Preheat the oven to 200° Centigrade, line two baking pans with parchment paper.

6. Place the cold dough on a floured surface and roll each one into about 22 cm square using a pizza cutter or a sharp knife.

7. Cut the squares into 6 to 8 strips, each about 2½ cm wide and then make 6 to 8 vertical cuts to create square crackers from each dough.

8. Place the squares onto the baking sheet. Lightly spray them with cooking oil and sprinkle with more shredded cheese or herbs (optional).

9. Bake for 15 minutes or until the edges are golden brown. Rotate baking sheet halfway through. For crunchier crackers, bake for 20 minutes.

10. Remove from the oven and let the crackers cool completely on the baking sheet.

11. You can store the crackers in an airtight container at room temperature for 7 days.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine