Health & Vitality

By Shama Kaur , Family Flavours - Feb 16,2025

Kundalini Yoga Teacher & Wellness Mentor

With my studies in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) deepening, I find myself increasingly fascinated by the human body, the prevention of illness and how to cultivate a happy, healthy life.

Reflecting on the world today compared to 100 years ago, it’s clear that while we’ve made incredible strides in eradicating certain illnesses, new and complex health issues have emerged.

Many of these are linked to modern lifestyle factors: A fast-paced existence, processed foods, GMOs and yearround imported produce that disregards seasonal and local eating patterns.

In harmony with the environment

Our ancestors ate in harmony with the seasons and their environment. In contrast, today’s industrialised food systems often promote convenience over nutrition, introducing pesticides, preservatives and fast-food options that our bodies are not evolutionarily equipped to handle.

Could this shift be connected to the rise in chronic health problems? Absolutely.

But what can we do? This month I explore TCM-inspired strategies for prevention and health maintenance to help you begin the year with renewed vitality and a holistic approach to wellness.

Lifestyle practices

In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), the concept of Yin and Yang represents the dualistic nature of life — opposites that complement and balance each other.

Yin is associated with rest, nourishment and stillness, while Yang represents activity, energy and outward expression.

A healthy lifestyle, according to TCM, is one that nurtures a harmonious balance between these two forces.

Modern life, with its sedentary habits and overstimulation, tends to skew this balance.

We often find ourselves overactive during the day, with excessive screen time and work pressures (Yang), but insufficient time for rest and rejuvenation (Yin).

This imbalance can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, anxiety, joint pain, muscle weakness and poor sleep — issues that are commonly seen in today’s fastpaced world.

TCM teaches that our internal rhythm should align with the natural cycles of day and night.

When we are out of sync with these cycles, our Yin (rest) and Yang (activity) become imbalanced.

For instance, too much Yang (constant activity, long hours in front of screens, overexertion) can lead to exhaustion and depletion of Yin (energy reserves), causing burnout, anxiety and disrupted sleep patterns.

On the other hand, too much Yin (lack of movement, over-resting, poor circulation) can lead to stagnation, weight gain and muscle weakness.

A holistic lifestyle that integrates both Yin and Yang is essential to restore balance. Here’s how:

Exercise: In TCM, movement stimulates the flow of Qi (energy) through the body, which is necessary for both Yin and Yang to thrive.

Mindfulness and Breathwork: Practices like meditation and breath regulation help calm the mind (Yin) and harmonise it with the body’s natural rhythm (Yang).

Diet: In TCM, food is considered an essential part of balancing Yin and Yang. For example, warm, nourishing foods such as soups, stews and herbal teas provide Yin, while lighter, cooling foods balance excessive Yang energy.

Addressing modern health challenges

As a result of modern lifestyle changes, chronic conditions such as infertility, diabetes, migraines, PCOS, endometriosis, cancer, IBS and fatigue have become increasingly prevalent.

These conditions are often rooted in imbalances like deficiency, excess, and stagnation.

While Western medicine tends to focus on treating disease symptoms, TCM complements these treatments by addressing the underlying causes of illness, aiming to restore balance and support the body’s natural healing process.

Did you know that cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy often face side effects like nausea, fatigue, and poor appetite? TCM can help manage these symptoms by improving digestion, boosting immunity, and enhancing overall quality of life.

By addressing underlying imbalances, such as energy deficiency or stagnation, TCM complements conventional treatments and supports the body’s natural healing processes.

Health maintenance

TCM views health as a balance of yin and yang, with a focus on addressing root causes rather than just symptoms.

1. Acupuncture: Regular treatments harmonise the body by balancing yin and yang, improving energy flow along meridian lines, and addressing imbalances such as:

Excess (heat, dampness).

Deficiency (cold, blood stagnation). Phlegm Accumulation

2. Additional Therapies:

Moxibustion (Moxa): Warmth to stimulate Qi flow.

Cupping: Relieves stagnation and promotes circulation. Herbal Medicine: Tailored formulas to address specific conditions.

Gua Sha: Releases toxins and improves circulation.

Electro-Acupuncture: Enhances traditional acupuncture technique.

Strengthening the Immune System

A well-functioning immune system is essential for overall health and wellness.

Acupuncture supports the immune system by improving circulation, reducing stress and balancing energy throughout the body.

By targeting key points, acupuncture helps to increase the production of immune cells and reduce inflammation, making the body more resistant to illness.

What to Avoid

Certain foods, particularly greasy, fried, overly spicy, or excessively sweet ones, create imbalances in the body.

Combined with mindful dietary choices, such as avoiding foods that cause imbalances, acupuncture empowers the body to resist illness and recover more effectively.

Prioritising these practices can lead to improved overall health, allowing you to feel your best and thrive in your daily life.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine