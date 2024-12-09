The groundbreaking milestone

DUBAI — The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is gearing up for its monumental 30th anniversary, promising to be the city’s biggest, most memorable celebration yet.

This groundbreaking three-decade milestone will put out all the stops to deliver an awe-inspiring combination of cutting-edge technology, sensory immersion, and innovative storytelling to redefine live entertainment.

For 38 non-stop days from December 6, 2024 to January 12, 2025, Dubai will become a breathtaking canvas of light, colour and sound, featuring free daily fireworks, twice daily state-of-the-art drone shows free-to-watch for everyone, the launch of DSF’s first-ever pyro-drone (fireworks with drones) spectacle, and one-of-a-kind Dubai Lightscitywide installations that promises to captivate audiences like never before.

This year, the DSF drones show presented by Emarat returns bigger and more thrilling than ever, with twice-daily performances at 8pm and 10pm at Bluewaters Island and The Beach, JBR. In celebration of the most exciting, awe-inspiring and unforgettable tribute to three decades of DSF, this edition promises to be the most ambitious yet, featuring a fleet of 1,000 drones delivering breathtaking visuals and intricate formations.

In line with the 30th anniversary, this year’s drone show unveils two mesmerising themes that commemorate Dubai’s rich heritage and bold vision for the future. From December 6 to 26, the first show celebrates DSF’s remarkable legacy, taking audiences on a journey through three decades of unforgettable moments with vibrant visuals and stunning drone choreography. This theme will encompass a groundbreaking, one-of-a-kind display where the skies will light up with a spectacular scannable QR code from 6 to 12 December, which guests can use to send a personalised message that will then be brought to life through cutting-edge drone technology on 13 December.

Meanwhile, the second drones theme from December 27 to January 12 will transition to a dynamic celebration of Dubai itself. Merging tradition and modernity, this performance showcases 2D and 3D drone formations of iconic landmarks, set to powerful beats and innovative soundscapes.

Exclusive technology-driven sky spectacle will continue in the second weekend of DSF, with groundbreaking pyro drone shows that will light up the skies with 150 pyro drones above Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR on December 13 at 8pm with skydivers and 150 pyro drones again at 10pm. An encore of 150 pyro-drone displays will dazzle audiences on the DSF closing weekend on January, 11 2025.

Adding to the festivities, Dubai’s skyline will sparkle every night with free daily fireworks by Al Zarooni Group at Dubai Festival City Mall at 9:15pm and twice-weekly displays over Hatta on the weekends at 8pm, creating unforgettable moments for visitors across the emirate.

A mesmerising celebration of art and innovation will continue with Dubai Lights, returning to DSF to transform iconic locations across Dubai with cutting-edge technology, immersive visual projections, interactive inflatables and breathtaking installations. Featuring contributions from international and local artists, it offers a dynamic and futuristic experience that celebrates the five elements - Water, Air, Fire, Energy, and Connection. Spanning multiple key locations including Bluewaters Island, Al Seef, Dubai Design District, Al Marmoom, Kite Beach, and City Walk, as well as DSF signature events like 321 Festival and DSF x Hatta, the installations blend artistic innovation with interactive experiences for visitors to discover, explore, and share with others.

DSF’s awe-inspiring entertainment programme this year is a tribute to the festival’s three-decades-long legacy of bringing endless innovation, joy and community spirit to the city.

