Golden Globes ratings edge up past 10 million

From left to right: US actor Jeff Goldblum, Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, US singer-songwriter Ariana Grande, British actress and singer Cynthia Erivo, producer Marc E. Platt and US director Jon M. Chu pose in the press room with the box Cinematic and Box Office Achievment ‘Wicked’ during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday (AFP photo)

LOS ANGELES, United States — The Golden Globes drew more than 10 million TV viewers to post a small audience increase from the previous year, producers said Monday, after a well-received show in which "Emilia Perez" and "The Brutalist" scored big wins.

The ratings boost for Sunday's gala consolidates a slight upward trend for award shows in recent years, as Hollywood tries to move on from the impact of strikes and the pandemic, and the Globes themselves bounce back from their own controversy and scandal.

The averaged figure of 10.1 million viewers marks a 7-per cent increase from 2024's gala -- and a significant recovery from barely 6 million a year earlier.

The Globes, a Hollywood film and television awards show that once ranked second only to the Oscars, has been in crisis -- and even nearly ceased to exist -- in recent years.

In 2022, the Globes gala was not even aired, when former broadcaster NBC pulled the plug due to outrage over the lack of diversity and ethical lapses of the group of journalists that previously organised the awards.

The Globes relaunched last year under new private ownership, with the telecast moved to CBS and restored to its Sunday night spot, and A-list stars returned to the gala's glitzy Beverly Hills ballroom.

This edition, surreal narco-musical "Emilia Perez" and epic immigrant drama "The Brutalist" were the big Globes winners, as prizes were shared widely across an international crop of movies at the year's first major showbiz awards gala.

French director Jacques Audiard's Mexico-set "Emilia Perez" took four prizes, including best comedy or musical film, while "The Brutalist" was named best drama and also picked up best actor for Adrien Brody, who plays a Hungarian Holocaust survivor.

There were major wins for Demi Moore with "The Substance," Sebastian Stan in "A Different Man" and -- in the night's biggest upset -- Brazil's Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here".

Comedian Nikki Glaser hosted the ceremony, kicking off the gala with an irreverent, well-received monologue.