Empowerment and inspirational success

HRH Princess Rajwa Bint Ali (centre) at the ceremony held on Saturday where 18 individuals and entities have been recognised for their contribution to Jordanian society (Photo courtesy of Family Flavour)

AMMAN — In line with its mission to empower and highlight success stories from Jordan and the region, Al Marji’ Publications, publishers of Family Flavours and Nakahat ‘Ailiyeh magazines,held today a recognition ceremony to honour Jordanian individuals and companies for their outstanding achievements.

Patronised by Princess Rajwa Bint Ali, the ceremony recognised 18 individuals and entities who have contributed to Jordanian society, including Minister of Culture Haifa Najjar, regional and local rally champion Nancy Majali, women’s empowerment facilitator Lina Nuqul and long-standing supporter and partners to Al Marji’ Publications: The Jordan Times, NatHealth, JRTV and Mazaj FM.

“We thank our long- standing partners and always strive to highlight, in our digital and print publications, success stories who are a source of inspiration,” said Managing Director at Al Marji’ Publications Hind-Lara Mango. She emphasised that it is these successes that empower others.

The event included empowerment sessions by the magazine’s experts on stress management, aromatherapy and stress and skin-care routines by Rania Sa’adi, Zenab Ishtay and Natalie Bani ‘Atta, respectively.

The cast of the global and regional award-winning film Farha was also recognised. The movie, which is about the 1948 Palestinian Nakba, achieved a historic first win for Jordan by receiving the Best Youth Film award at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards (the Asian Oscars). The film also started streaming on Netflix in 2022. It was also selected as Jordan’s entry in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

In line with the magazines’ slogan “Healthy People, Happy Lives”, the event included health booths for free medical check-ups for invitees powered by NatHealth.

Dr Abeer Annab and Dr Nadima Sheqem were commemorated for their long years of service in the health sector and raising awareness about breast cancer and diabetes.

Flavourful bites were offered by Chef Zaina Bayari, the magazines’ culinary artisan, and coffee by BLK. This event falls in line with a series of events slated for this year focused, as always, on empowerment, by Al Marji’ Publications.