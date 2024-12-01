Embracing menopause with a vibrant smile

Dr Reham Ma’ani,

Dental & Oral Surgeon

Your dentist may be the first person to notice changes related to menopause because symptoms of overall bodily changes often appear first in the mouth.

Signs of menopause

Here are some of the effects menopause can have on your oral health:

1. Dry mouth

Although the term ‘dry mouth’ may not sound serious, the long-term effects of decreased saliva flow on oral health over time can be devastating.

Dry mouth decreases the body’s ability to fight off minor infections or maintain a healthy balance of useful and harmful bacteria within the mouth. Other potential complications of dry mouth are mouth ulcerations and oral fungal infections

2. Burning mouth

Burning mouth syndrome (BMS) affects menopausal women seven times more than it affects men. Burning mouth is described as a burning sensation affecting different areas of the oral cavity, including the tongue, palate, lips and areas of denture support

3. Tooth crowding and loss

As bone density decreases, the reduced support in the jawbone can lead to tooth crowding, causing teeth to shift and potentially overlap over time and to also reduce the stronghold the jaw has on teeth

4. Swollen, irritated gums

When a female’s hormone levels change, her gums can get swollen and irritated. During these hormonal changes, gums may be more susceptible to bleeding, because the body›s immune system is more sensitive than usual. This can cause inflammation (redness, swelling and sometimes pain) in the gums

5. Tooth decay and gum disease

The hormonal changes that take place during menopause make the teeth and gums more susceptible to plaque. This leads to a much higher risk of tooth decay, gingivitis (gum inflammation) and advanced gum disease

Maintaining oral health during menopause

Here are my recommended 12 steps for women to help them maintain oral health during menopause:

1. Stepping up oral health care routine at home

2. Brushing at least twice a day with fluoride toothpaste using proper technique, paying extra attention to the gum lines and hard-to-reach areas and flossing at least once daily

3. Using an antimicrobial mouth wash to reduce the accumulation of dental plaque and help prevent gum disease and tooth decay

4. Keeping track of symptoms and observing

- The surface of the tongue for changes in appearance like cracked or dry tongue

- Are lips sticking to teeth more often?

- Is there less saliva in the mouth?

5. Staying hydrated

6. Keeping saliva flowing and the proper pH balance in the mouth is important for oral health. 7. Drinking water without mixing it with juices, flavours or lemons. Water is the next best thing to saliva. It also buffers the oral environment and keeps the pH of your mouth controlled

7. Regular checkups with your dentist as keeping a healthy, youthful-looking mouth during menopause and beyond will depend on clear communication about any symptoms you’re having with your dentist

8. Maintainng a healthy diet

9. Consuming a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, particularly calcium and Vitamin D

10. Limiting alcohol, caffeine, sugary snacks or beverages and overly salty foods

11. Managing stress as high levels of stress can exacerbate oral health issues. Practice your favourite stress-reduction techniques or pick up a new one such as yoga or meditation to benefit both your oral health and your overall well-being!

From bone density changes impacting the jaw to increased risks of gum disease, menopause reminds us just how connected our oral health is to overall wellness.

Prioritising regular dental care, a balanced diet rich in calcium and open conversations with healthcare providers can help keep both teeth and confidence strong.

Women should embrace this new chapter with a smile—because a healthy, vibrant life doesn’t stop at menopause; it’s only just beginning!”

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine