Dubai’s culinary icons: Must-try dishes from MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants

AMMAN — MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants was recently unveiled, and Dubai restaurants once again dominated the list. Nineteen restaurants in Dubai were included on the Middle East & North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list for 2025 – up from 18 in 2024. Dubai restaurants take the top three spots, and six of the top 10.

Recognising the best of the best in the gastronomy sector across the region, this achievement highlights Dubai’s commitment to culinary excellence and extraordinary dining experiences.

Every visit to these restaurants is an absolute feast for the taste buds and it is tempting to try everything from the menu. If you are still undecided on what to order on your next dining experience, here are the recommended dishes from the menu:

Orfali Bros

For the third year in a row, Orfali Bros. Bistro retains its number one spot. Three brothers, one dream. At Orfali Bros ‘bistronomy’ the brothers are proud to serve up dishes that reflect their shared culinary passion.

What to order: It’s especially challenging to choose a dish from their menu as everything seems unique, which means doing a repeat visit to the restaurant. For first timers, try the favourites such as the shish barak a la sgyoza (beef dumplings with a Middle Eastern twist), salmon with miso and creamy tahini, and OB cheeseburger.

Tresind Studio

Retaining its second-place position is the ever-popular Trèsind Studio. Chef Himanshu Saini weaves stories with the intricately-plated and expertly-spiced degustation menus at this modern Indian fine dining spot. Found in St. Regis Gardens, this insider haunt seats just 20 at a time and presents a multi-hour extravaganza that unfolds with theatrical flourish.

What to order: Tresind Studio offers a degustation menu. A standout dish from a truly top tier selection is the turbot. At the heart of the dish is a slow-cooked turbot, complemented by a silky pâté of caramelized cauliflower. Delicate raw cauliflower shavings and an earthy black truffle thokku help bring balance. The dish is finished with cauliflower varuval, which is created with fragrant spices, creating a curry of golden perfection and evoking the breezy coastline and the region's rich culinary heritage.

Kinoya

Neha Mishra has been successfully spearheading her own Japanese restaurant since 2021. Loyal fans flock to Kinoya for a taste of her take on izakaya. Taking the everyday ramen and transforming it to a foodie revelation, everything here – right down to the noodles – is handmade with love, following closely-guarded recipes.

What to order: Try theChef Special Ramen, a slow-cooked clear chicken broth with dashi, seared chicken, katsuboshi salt, and burnt garlic oil drizzled on top.

Ossiano

A rite of passage for the culinary crowd,Ossiano at Atlantis The Palm qserves up an immersive, multi-course degustation offering in a grand gold and blue-hued setting, with floor-to-ceiling aquatic views. Specialising in seafood, the plates are as astounding as the surroundings.

What to order: Kokotxas, an emblematic fishermen and sailor dish of the Iberic peninsula, using the “bacalhau” – Portuguese for codfish. The crew of Vasco de Gama themselves relies on bacalhau while they make their way to India around Africa, all the way from Lisbon. The dish is glazed with a black sesame and black garlic sauce, enriched with smoked Bordier butter from Brittany. It is garnished with roasted teardrop peas, sea grapes and Kristal caviar.

Jun’s

Drawing on celebrity chef Kelvin Cheung's French training, Canadian roots and Asian heritage, Downtown Dubai-based Jun's has a prime location and proven pedigree. Expect North American comfort food, combined with Asian flavours, served up in an upmarket, chic setting.



What to order: Try thebutter poached lobstertossed with a fragrant Macanese curry sauce served in a crispy pani puri shell and filled with an agua de chile tableside. Macanese curry is a staple in the Hong Kong cafe culture and was one of the Cheung family’s favourites to make in North America to bring back a taste of home. It gives the Pani Puri, inspired by Chef Kelvin’s favourite snack from the bustling streets of Bombay, a delightful explosion of flavours, from China and Portugal, that continuously evolve with a mix of acidity, gentle heat and sweetness. Take note, this is meant to be eaten in one bite!

Moonrise

Set at the summit of the luxurious apartment complex Eden House, twelve-seater Moonrise is a feast for all the senses as the restaurant itself is a sleek glass box with views of the city at all sides.Serving a set multi-course degustation menu, with no exceptions or tweaks to the order of service, chef Soleman Haddad heads up a young, dynamic team whose passion shows on the plate and is the reason behind their position.

What to order: One of top dishes on the set menu is Moonrise’s Grilled Cheese. This dish pays homage to the very first thing Chef Solemann ever cooked at 4 years of age, the humble grilled cheese sandwich. Made from locally baked Hokkaido milk bread, a sauce crafted from 36 month aged parmesan, a little Thai black garlic for sweetness and finally, topped with a slice of truffle for texture.

BOCA

Boasting Mediterranean flavours and local ingredients, this cool European restaurant in DIFC is known for super-creative dishes with a big emphasis on sustainability. The interiors of this award-winning restaurant are minimal and chic and extend a modern vibe to the space. The ingredient combinations are exciting and inventive, and there's a strong push on vegan food too.

What to order: One of the recommended dishes at BOCA is the raw kingfish served with pure harvest tomato gazpacho, with broad beans, corns, salicorna, and cucumber. It tastes as good as it looks!

3Fils

This homegrown favourite has long-charmed Dubai's foodies. The chic yet casual dining experience, coupled with calming harbour-side views and no-reservations policy, makes this one of Dubai's most unassumingly spectacular dining hotspots. You’ll find a variety of tantalising dishes on the menu featuring modern Asian cuisine with a Japanese influence.

What to order: You can’t go wrong with the good ol’ sando.Make sure to try the mouthwatering Wagyu sando, made of A5 Wagyu tenderloin, Japanese bread, mustard, and onion puree.

Bait Maryam

Starting as a collection of recipes handed down through generations, Bait Maryam has quickly transformed into a staple choice for unpretentious and authentic Middle Eastern meals. To chef Salam, the venue serves a slice of home, as it is named after her mother and inspired by many dishes and keepsakes from her childhood.

What to order: Kabab Hamoudi is a heartfelt recipe created by Chef Salam’s son, lovingly n icknamed Hamoudi. The dish features tender kebab rolled in homemade bread, served with smoky moutabbal and a slow-cooked tomato sauce. As one of the restaurant’s best-selling dishes, it preserves the rich culinary traditions of their ancestors while embracing the creativity of the current generation.