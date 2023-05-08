Dodge Charger R/T: Authentic automotive Americana

First introduced in its modern iteration in 2006 as a more sophisticated interpretation of the American saloon, with its combination of aggressive styling, big displacement power plant and more contemporary Mercedes-Benz derived unibody platform, the Dodge Charger now stands as one of the most traditional cars on the market.

Set to cease production by the end of the year, and most likely to be replaced by yet another uncharismatic EV, the Charger’s visceral combustion engine recipe of generous dimensions, comfort, performance and attainability will be missed.

Brawny aesthetic

As a sporting non-premium V8-powered saloon, the Charger may be thoroughly steeped in automotive Americana, but as a four-door muscle car, it conceptually owes more to the Australian interpretation of the genre, and shares more with long retired would-be down under rivals like the Holden Commodoure and Ford Falcon, that the iconic original 1960s Charger coupe. Little changed in its basic recipe, the modern Charger gained a significant aesthetic refresh and evolved from sixth ‘LX’ to seventh ‘LD’ generation by 2015, and was again subtly updated in 2019.

With its bulbous, browed and squinting headlights, slim deep-set grille, and retro-style full-width rear lights, the LD Charger is distinctly more modern looking than its overtly retro-influenced predecessor. Subtly influenced by the classic and dramatic 1969 Charger, nonetheless, the long, wide and low LD’s discretely scalloped bonnet, sculpted surfacing and deeply ridged side creases accentuate its moodily aggressive presence. With its rakish roofline and sense of momentum, the lightly revised 2019 model adopts a snoutier and hungrier fascia, with a slimmer grille, deeper side and broader lower intakes.

Rumbling and robust

Bowing out with a slew of ever more aggressive and powerful variants including Last Call and muscular Widebody editions, and offered with engine options ranging from 292BHP entry-level 3.6-litre V6 SXT to brutal 797BHP supercharged 6.2-litre V8 SRT Hellcat Redey, the defining Charger model, however, remains the more mid-tier R/T. Powered by a naturally-aspirated 5.7-litre HEMI V8 nestled under its bonnet scoop, the R/T’s engine is quintessentially American. Muscularly languid and low-revving in character, its compact old school 16-valve pushrod OHV engine redlines at just 5,800rpm.

Responsive from standstill, if not with the same relentless urgency of Charger SRT variants, the charismatically rumbling R/T is nevertheless robust and progressive, with ample torque on tap throughout its rev range. Best in its abundant mid-range, the R/T’s delivery is characterised by muscular versatility rather than peaky punch. Producing 370BHP at 5,250rpm and 395lb/ft at 4,200rpm, the R/T is ever-confident, capable and quick, and is estimated to haul its hefty 1,938 mass through 0-100km/h in around 5.5-seconds and onto an estimated 235km/h top speed.

Quick and compliant

Effectively putting power down, the Charger R/T delivers brisk performance without being overly aggressive or too eager to un-stick its driven rear wheels and set off stability control interventions than powerful Hellcat versions. The R/T’s smooth and slick shifting 8-speed automatic gearbox meanwhile features a broad range of ratios including aggressive lower gears and relaxed higher gears, to make full use of available output for performance, versatility, refinement and efficiency. Capable of running on mid-grade 91RON fuel, the R/T returns comparatively moderate 12.4l/100km combined fuel consumption.

Though big and heavy, the Charger R/T is well-balanced with its slight front weight bias. Planted and stable at speed, it is meanwhile confident through corners, and features good throttle response and linear delivery to smoothly feed power when muscling out of bends. Featuring standard fixed rate ‘performance’ suspension, the R/T comparatively well controls body lean through corners for its size and weight, but is nevertheless tuned set-up for a more comfortably compliant ride quality than firmer riding, flatter cornering and more buttoned down high performance SRT versions.

Composed and comfortable

Composed through fast sweeping bends and at speed on straights, the R/T is also more agile than its size suggests. Tidy and accurate into corners with its quick electric-assisted 2.6-turns lock-to-lock steering, the R/T is, however, not as crisp, composed or focused as the naturally-aspirated SRT 392 high performance variant, which is next up in the model range, and the best resolved Charger. Confident and balanced through corner, the R/T can understeer slightly if entering too hard, but is easily adjustable with its long wheelbase and progressive weight shifts.

Forgiving over imperfections despite firm and grippy low profile 245/45R20 tyres, the R/T is highly refined and well-insulated inside. Large and spacious, the R/T’s cabin has a hunkered down ambiance with comfortable seats, good front visibility and generous rear width and legroom, if only adequate headroom, owing to a sharply descending roofline and high-set rear bench. Well-finished with good quality materials, driver-oriented controls and instruments, the Charger is thoroughly well equipped with convenience, comfort, safety and assistance features, including an intuitive and versatile Uconnect infotainment system.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 5.7-litre, cast-iron block/aluminium head, in-line V8-cylinders

Bore x Stroke: 99.5 x 90.9mm

Compression ratio: 10.5:1

Valve-train: 16-valve, Pushrod OHV

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, rear-wheel-drive

Gear ratios: 1st 4.71 2nd 3.14 3rd 2.10 4th 1.67 5th 1.29 6th 1.0 7th 0.84 8th 0.67

Reverse/final drive ratios: 3.32/2.62

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 370 (375) [276] @5,250rpm

Specific power: 65.4BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 191BHP/ton

Torque lb/ft (Nm): 395 (536) @4,200rpm

Specific torque: 94.8Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 276.5Nm/ton

Rev limit: 5,800rpm

0-100km/h: 5.5-seconds (estimate)

Top speed: 235km/h (estimate)

Fuel consumption, city/highway/combined: 14.7-/9.4/12.4-litres/100km

Fuel capacity: 70-litres

Fuel requirement, recommended (minimum): 93(91)RON

Track, F/R: 1,611/1,620mm

Weight distribution, F/R: 55 per cent/45 per cent

Aerodynamic drag co-efficiency: 0.335

Steering: Electric-assisted rack & pinion

Turning circle: 11.49-metres

Lock-to-lock: 2.6-turns

Suspension F/R: Unequal double wishbones/five-link, anti-roll bars

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs 345 x 28mm/320 x 22mm

Brake callipers, F/R: 2-/1-pistons

Tyres: 245/45R20