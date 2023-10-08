Cultivating inner peace

By Shama Kaur

Kundalini Yoga Teacher and Wellness Mentor

Non-violence

At the core of yoga philosophy lies the principle of ahimsa which calls for non-violence in thought, word,and action. By practising ahimsa, individuals cultivate compassion, empathy and respect for all beings. As we extend this principle to ourselves and others, conflicts and divisions begin to dissolve, paving the way for a more peaceful world.

In a world often driven by judgement and comparison, yoga and meditation invite us to practice non-judgement and acceptance. Through self-reflection and mindfulness, we learn to observe our thought sand emotions without labelling or criticising them.This practice extends beyond ourselves, fostering understanding, empathy and unity among diverse individuals and cultures.

Global harmony

Yogi Bhajan, a spiritual teacher who introducedKundalini Yoga to the Western world, initiated Peace Prayer Day as a global event. It serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to actively cultivate peace within and share it with others. Peace Prayer Day gatherings bring people together in meditation,chanting and prayer, amplifying the collective intention for global harmony.

Yogi Bhajan shared a powerful prayer for peace,emphasising the role of individuals in creating a peaceful world. The prayer invites us to recognise our inter connectedness and envision a world where love,compassion, and understanding prevail.

May peace be your virtue, may peace be your property may peace be your prayer.

May you bring peace to all those you meet, you talk to you live with.

May you evenbring peace to the person you hate, your enemy. May your friend enjoy your peaceful disposition and may your enemies enjoy your peaceful opposition.

May this world be based on one word: Peace, as God has shredded Himself into all souls and piece by piece we get together into this beautiful world. May in our hearts we pray this day for world peace. Sat Nam 5 /20 /87

You can also take part in the International Day of Peace by cultivating your own prayer for peace and bringing together friends and family in commemoration ofpeace around the world. Here are some suggestions forhow regular people can actively participate:

1. Sharing Gratitude: Create a gratitude circle where each person takes turns expressing what they are grateful for. This practice fosters appreciation,positivity and a sense of inter connectedness

2. Acts of Kindness: Encourage everyone to perform acts of kindness throughout the day. This could involve simple gestures like helping with chores,cooking a meal together, or offering support to someone in need. These acts of kindness ripple outward, spreading peace and compassion

3. Reflective Discussions: Engage in meaning full discussions about peace, empathy and understanding.

Explore topics like resolving conflicts peacefully, embracing diversity and finding common ground. Encourage open-mindedness and active listening, allowing each person’s voice to be heard.

4. Peace Crafts: Engage in creative activities that promote peace, such as making peace-themedartwork, crafting peace symbols, or creating a peace flag. These crafts can serve as reminders of the shared commitment to fostering peace within and in the world.

5. Practise this meditation for Inner Peace:www.3ho.org/meditation/meditation-for-peace/

On the International Day of Peace, let us remember thatpeace begins within each of us. Through the transformative practices of yoga and meditation, we cultivate the qualities of ahimsa, non-judgement and acceptance. As we tap into our inner peace, we radiate love, compassion and understanding, positively impacting our immediate surroundings and inspiring others todo the same. Together, let us celebrate by embodying peace, embracing unity and nurturing a world that thrives on harmony and compassion.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine