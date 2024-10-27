By Dina Halaseh , Family Flavours - Oct 27,2024 - Last updated at Oct 27,2024

By Dina Halaseh,

Educational Psychologist

How do we decide between two or more options that appear equally attractive at first glance?

Blind spots

Decision-making typically combines intuition with rational thought.

Critical elements like personal biases and blind spots often operate unconsciously, making the process difficult to fully understand or manage.

Strategies

To make consistently good decisions, try these strategies: Gather as much relevant information as you can.

Consider all possible alternatives and weigh their pros and cons.

And take time to reflect on major choices before making a final decision.

It’s important to note that there is not just one “right” choice.

With so many choices available, it’s easy to become overwhelmed or feel less content with the choices you make.

You might even end up blaming yourself when, in reality, you’re experiencing “choice overload”.

The key is to simplify

your decision-makingprocess and avoid dwelling on the paths you didn’t choose.

Skills needed

Decision-making can be challenging and follow-through is crucial.

It’s important to recognise that feelings of fear and self-doubt are often part of the process.

Here are some of the skills we need when making decisions:

Critical Thinking: Analysing and evaluating information, arguments and ideas to make informed decisions.

Problem-Solving: Identifying solutions to challenges or obstacles that arise during the decision-making process.

Attention and Focus: Concentrating on relevant information while filtering out distractions or irrelevant data.

Memory: Recalling relevant past experiences, knowledge and information that can help you in taking a decision.

Logical Reasoning: Drawing conclusions based on evidence, logic and structured thinking.

All these skills usually go into making decisions, so ensuring they are up to the needed level is key.

All students, parents, and even professionals, need these skills and often use them without noticing.

Training these cognitive skills is crucial for an individual’s success.

Developing critical thinking, problem-solving and logical reasoning enhance the ability to make sound decisions.

Improving attention, focus and memory helps in processing and retaining essential information.

Emotional regulation

Strengthening emotional regulation ensures that emotions do not cloud judgment. This technique leads to more rational decision making.

Fostering creativity and assessing risks lead to innovative and informed decisions. Meanwhile, developing social awareness promotes effective collaboration and a better understanding of others’ perspectives.

Overall, these skills contribute to more effective decision-making, leading to better outcomes in both personal and professional life.

Decision-making styles

There are four decision-making styles:

1. Analytical Decision-Making: Using data and information from multiple sources.

2. Directive Decision-Making: Relying on personal knowledge and past experiences.

3. Behavioural Decision-Making: Focusing on the impact of decisions on people and relationships.

4. Conceptual Decision-Making: Considering the big picture and future implications.

What is analytical decision-making?

Analytical decision-making involves evalua ing all available data before making a decision.

The decisionmaker relies on multiple sources of information to ensure the most informed and effective solution is reached.

What is directive decision-making?

Directive decision-making occurs when the decisionmaker relies on existing knowledge and past experiences without seeking additional data, outside information, or expert advice.

The focus is on making decisions based on what is already known.

What is behavioural decision-making?

Behavioural decision-making requires everyone to cooperate and reach a mutual agreement.

The process is group-focused, where the leader presents options for the group to discuss, weighing the advantages and disadvantages.

The main focus is on fostering relationships and achieving group consensus.

What is conceptual decision-making?

Conceptual decision-making, or abstract decisionmaking, focuses on the broader perspective.

It involves considering potential future variables to address complex or long-term issues Having said all this, choosing the right decision-making style depends on the context and nature of each choice.

You can tailor your approach to fit the situation for the best outcomes.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine.