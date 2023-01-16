Chevrolet Menlo EV: Electric estate

First launched in 2019 and trickling into the Jordanian market through independent dealers in more recent weeks and months, the Chevrolet Menlo is one of the more interesting EVs. Like most popular EVs in Jordan, the Menlo is a Chinese market model developed by General Motors’ joint venture with SAIC Motor, rather than an American market product. Built on a dedicated EV platform, the Menlo makes for an arguably more attractive and reassuringly conventional alternative to the officially imported Chevrolet Bolt EUV crossover.

Sporting style

Described by its manufacturer as a “sporty-looking sedan”, the Menlo is meanwhile pitched by some as a CUV owing to its moderately raised ride height and chunky, rugged looking lower black cladding. Indeed sporty in style with its wavy lines and rakishly descending roofline, the Menlo’s body design is, however, closer to a larger hatchback than a three-box “sedan”. Most accurately, the Menlo is instead more similar to a hatchback-based compact estate in the vein of the Ford Focus Turnier or Volkswagen Golf Variant.

Too low to be a CUV, the Menlo cuts a comparatively sleek figure for its segment, with blacked out lower sills well disguising its high cabin floor and tall flanks, and features jutting creases, lower lip, liftgate spoiler and a truncated rear deck and light combo. Its scalloped clamshell bonnet, broad wheel-arches and seemingly low bonnet line are refreshingly slinky and sporty, especially in contrast to the Bolt EUV and Chevrolet’s Groove and Captiva CUVs and their ungainly tall bonnet lines.

Confident delivery

At the front, the Menlo’s sporty styling also incorporates a slim lower vent and flared side bumper ducts for an aggressive aesthetic. Positioned between, behind and below its scowling slim headlights, the Menlo EV is meanwhile powered by a front-mounted electric motor driving the front wheels through a single-speed automatic gearbox. Developing 148BHP and 258lb/ft, the Menlo EV is significantly torque biased and responsive from standstill. Returning timely, if not outright quick, 9.8-second 0-100km/h acceleration, the Menlo can meanwhile attain a top speed limited to 150km/h.

With generous and near instant high torque output from the get go, the Menlo EV is muscular, but with slight torque-steer, when launched aggressively. Confident and versatile accumulating velocity at lower and cruising speeds, the Menlo EV’s rate of acceleration drops off somewhat at high higher speeds, as typical of most EVs. However, from 2022 onwards, the Menlo received a power hike to 174BHP, and is expected to deliver improved acceleration, on the move flexibility and an increased 170km/h top speed.

Smooth and silent

Powered by a 52.5kWh lithium-ion battery the Menlo EV is capable of a claimed 410km NEDC driving range. Performing better at low speed and in less aggressive stop/go conditions, with more regenerative braking input, the Menlo’s range would drop with more aggressive acceleration, sustained inclines and longer stretches at higher speeds. From 2022, an upgraded 61.1kWH battery pack promises an improved 518km claimed range. High capacity charging, where available, takes 40-minutes to 80 per cent, while a more conventional wall charger takes 8-hours to full.

Smooth and near silent in its uninterrupted power delivery, the Menlo EV carries its hefty 1,660kg weight with confidence, if not outright effortlessness. Weighty owing to its batteries — as all EVs — the Menlo’s mass is evident, but managed comparatively well through corners, and feels grounded. Tidy turning in when driven smoothly and with progressive inputs, the Menlo’s reasonably well contains body lean. Gradually applying power to exit a corner meanwhile yields composed manners and prevents a sudden electric torque surge and understeer.

Upbeat practicality

Comfortable and smooth if slightly firm in ride quality, the Menlo EV dispatches most road imperfections with good absorption, while 215/55R17 tyres are unexaggerated and provide a good mix of grip and compliance. Stable and reassuring on the road, the Menlo is meanwhile is fairly easy to manoeuvre in town, and one soon adapts to its flared surfaces and sightlines. The Menlo’s camera and rear sensors are meanwhile quite useful when parking and reversing and compensate for its big C-pillars, in terms of visibility.

Sporty and upbeat, if somewhat busy in design, the Menlo’s cabin features a chunky steering wheel, digital instrument screen and large, clear central infotainment screen. User-friendly in its controls, the Menlo meanwhile features reasonably good materials for its class, including a variety of textures and surfaces. Driving position is comfortable and rear space is decent if not overly generous. However, the Menlo’s long, yet somewhat shallow estate-style boot impressed, and well accommodates suitcases within its 433-litre volume, and expands to 1,077-litres when rear seats are folded.

