Caring for pets with special needs

Birth defects in pets — abnormalities that occur either at birth or during developmental stages — can significantly affect the quality of life and well-being of our furry companions.

These conditions often require dedicated care and management from both pet owners and veterinary professionals.

Defects can impact various parts of the body or organ systems, leading to unique challenges in the pet’s daily life and routine.

Causes

Most of the causes are unknown. In certain cases, abnormalities in the mother’s metabolism, trauma or infections and exposure to chemicals or drugs during pregnancy can lead to such defects.

There are known breeds to have higher chances of certain defects and others are genetic mutations and are inherited problems.

It is recommended that newborn pets be examined by a veterinarian shortly after birth to evaluate them for birth defects that may not be visible or known to the owner. The veterinarian can also discuss treatment options if there are abnormalities noted.

Common birth defects in pets

Some birth defects are easy to spot by pet owners or veterinarians because they affect the outside of the body.

However, others may not be noticed until a closer examination or specific tests are done.

Here are some of the most common birth defects we see at our practice:

Umbilical and Inguinal Hernias Hernias

happen when there’s a weakness in the muscle wall, causing internal tissue to push through and form a bulge.

They can vary in severity depending on what’s protruding and where the hernia is located. Umbilical hernias appear near the belly button, while inguinal hernias are found in the groin area.

Certain dog breeds, like Pekingese, are more prone to these issues. Hernias are a condition that typically requires surgery to repair and fix the defect.

Cryptorchidism (undescended testicles)

This is a condition in male animals where one or both testicles fail to drop into their usual position in the scrotum and stay in the abdomen or groin area instead.

This condition can increase the risk of testicular cancer and other health issues, so it’s often recommended to remove the undescended testicles surgically.

Cryptorchidism is more common in smaller breeds, like Yorkshire Terriers, Poodles and Persian cats.

Hip dysplasia

Hip dysplasia is a genetic condition where the hip joint doesn’t develop properly, causing the head of the femur to be misaligned in its socket.

This leads to abnormal friction between the bone and cartilage, resulting in arthritis and mobility issues.

In severe cases, it can significantly affect the pet’s quality of life.

Large-breed dogs, like German Shepherds, Labrador Retrievers, and Golden Retrievers, are more prone to hip dysplasia, while it’s considered rare in cats.

Treatment typically involves surgery, such as corrective procedures or a total hip replacement.

For less severe cases, a more conservative approach may include lifestyle adjustments, joint supplements, and physiotherapy.

Hydrocephalus: understanding ‘water on the brain’

Hydrocephalus is a condition where cerebrospinal fluid builds up abnormally in the brain, causing dangerously high pressure.

This can lead to neurological symptoms like poor coordination, seizures, head tilting, and changes in behavior.

Small-breed dogs, such as Chihuahuas and Pomeranians, are particularly prone to this condition.

In some cases, hydrocephalus can be managed with medication, but more severe cases may require surgery to place shunts that drain the excess fluid and regulate brain pressure.

Early diagnosis and treatment are essential to managing the condition and improving your pet’s quality of life.

Limb deformities

Abnormal limb conditions, such as extra toes, twisted or shortened legs or congenital limb malformations, can affect

your pet’s ability to move and lead to secondary issues like joint pain.

Treatment options depend on the type of deformity and can range from medications and surgical corrections to physical rehabilitation.

Heart defects

Congenital heart defects, such as patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) or ventricular septal defect (VSD), cause abnormal blood flow, leading to symptoms like weakness, exercise intolerance, and heart murmurs.

In severe cases, these conditions can be life-threatening.

Certain breeds, like Cavalier King Charles Spaniels and Persian cats, are more prone to heart defects.

Treatment options include medications, dietary changes, lifestyle adjustments, and in severe cases, surgical correction.

While congenital limb and heart defects in pets can pose challenges, with the right care, management and timely interventions, many pets can live full, happy lives.

Early detection and tailored treatments are key to ensuring their well-being and maintaining their quality of life.

