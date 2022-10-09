Can you reprogramme your mind?

By Rania Sa’adi

Licensed Rapid Transformational Therapist and Clinical Hypnotherapist

Do you feel stuck in life and wish to make a positive change on a personal or professional level? Simple steps can produce dramatic and life-changing results, thanks to Rapid Transformational Therapy (RTT).

What is RTT?

This type of therapy combines several effective, proven techniques, such as hypnotherapy, psychotherapy, Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Natural Language Processing and Neuroscience. It gets to the root cause of why we feel stuck and behave the way we do in our daily encounters.

What is fantastic about RTT is that it is a therapy designed to effect changes in our neural pathways. RTT does this by working at a deep subconscious level. The audio recording that follows the session will wire in the changes taking place during the session.

So the session will change your perception, and the recording will reinforce the change, making it rapid and everlasting.

How does it work?

During the session, a person may be in a deep state of relaxation. We shut off the resisting, analytical conscious brain and the subconscious is in the lead. Many people don’t know that 95 per cent to 99 per cent of our daily behaviours, choices and even decisions come from the subconscious mind while only one to 5 per cent come from the conscious.

Subconscious decisions are driven by beliefs and programmes embedded in our minds since childhood. As kids, we interpret specific experiences and then create limiting beliefs about ourselves based on the interpretation of those experiences. We make those limiting beliefs about ourselves and carry them throughout our lives, except that we are not even aware they are there! Instead, we constantly feel stuck and helpless. When we become aware of them, we will be able to change them and, in turn, change our lives.

This is where RTT comes into play. During the session, we go back to the root cause of any issue a person may be suffering from, become aware of all the negative beliefs they still hold, reframe them and then replace them with more positive and beneficial ones that serve the client well in life. All done in a two-hour session.

Towards the end of the session, a 15-minute transformational recording is made, where we input the new positive beliefs into the subconscious mind. This is recorded during the session and a person will then take the recording home and listen to the recording every day for 21 days for a new habit to form and a new belief to rewire.

What is RTT helpful for?

RTT helps people struggling with:

• Anxiety and depression

• Lack of confidence

• Weight issues

• Anger issues

• Addictions and compulsions

• Fears and phobias

• Infertility issues

RTT also helps anyone suffering from physical pain, such as back and shoulder pain, fibromyalgia and an irritable colon.

It also helps young adolescents and children aged 10 and above with any issues they may face, whether that’s anxiety, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, nail biting, bedwetting and lack of confidence. Anyone can benefit from an RTT session: Men, women, teens and children.

How many sessions does it take to see results?

Depending on the issue, RTT works best with one to three sessions. It also depends on the person and how much they are committed to undergoing change.

Who founded RTT?

The award-winning therapeutic method, Rapid Transformational Therapy, was founded by Marisa Peer. She has over 33 years of experience within the field. Her patients have included royalty, Olympic athletes, international superstars and business leaders. RTT has been proven to transform a person’s way of thinking in a quick and long-lasting way.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine