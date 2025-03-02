Believe in your Child’s Abilities

By Dina Halaseh , Family Flavours - Mar 02,2025 - Last updated at Mar 02,2025

It’s never easy to see a child struggling with a learning difficulty. And in many cases parents of a child with a learning difficulty try to push their child to achieve more. It is always a challenge to find the balance between when to push and when to embrace the reality of the situation.

Here are some methods on how to build the confidence of a child with a learning difficulty and simultaneously support their development:

1. Accepting a child’s uniqueness

The hardest part of being a parent of a child with special needs, or any learning difficulty, is accepting the reality of their struggles.

Many parents aspire for their children to excel, but accepting the reality of a learning difficulty can be challenging.

The sooner they embrace it, the earlier they can begin supporting their children in overcoming their challenges.

2. Understanding a child’s needs

Not every learning difficulty is the same.

And not every child is the same too! Each child has a unique brain with unique strengths and challenges.

It is vital to understand a child’s specific diagnosis and how it affects their ability to learn.

3. Focusing on strengths, not just challenges

If it were the other way around and someone only focused on your challenges, how would it feel? It’s important to address areas of difficulties, but it’s also important to celebrate their strengths.

4. Setting SMART goals

Goals should be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound (SMART).

You can focus on one aspect at a time, starting with one or two goals to avoid overwhelming your child.

5. Celebrating progress

To ensure that they remain motivated, make sure you celebrate every achievement, no matter how small.

Positive reinforcement will boost self-esteem and help a child realise that effort leads to progress.

6. Encouraging self-advocacy

As a child grows, they will need to learn how to speak for themselves and ask for what they need.

The better they can verbalise their needs the easier things will be for them.

7. Fostering a growth mindset

Keep working towards a growth mindset.

If a child believes that their abilities can be developed through effort and perseverance, chances are that they will overcome their learning difficulties.

Make sure that your child sees challenges as opportunities to learn, rather than obstacles.

Keep reminding them that setbacks and challenges are a normal part of the learning process.

8. Partnering with educators and specialists

It’s always better when the school and parent work together.

Working closely with a child’s teachers, special education staff and therapists will create a more supportive environment.

9. Adjusting goals as needed

When things begin to feel overwhelming, adjust the goals and what is expected of your child.

And at the same time, if a child is moving faster than expected, adjust accordingly.

Flexibility is crucial when working toward goals.

10. Being patient and persistent

Progress usually takes time that’s why it’s very important that we remain patient and persistent.

Even if things get challenging, persistency is key.

11. Thinking of ways to target the weakness

Addressing the weakness by increasing the skill, will, in many cases, result in a permanent solution.

Understanding how your child’s brain works and what skills are weak, will help you understand how to move forward in rewiring their brain As a parent, the way you encourage and believe in your child’s abilities will be the foundation for future success.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine