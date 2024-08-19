Beat the Heat: Your ultimate guide to a cool summer!

Dr Said Qabbaah

Medical Writer & Public Health Expert

Let’s embrace the heat and long sultry summer days by putting our health first. Following simple yet effective tips, you can avoid possible negative health effects during this season. Here are seven practical tips to stay cool, fit and vibrant this summer.

1. Hydration is key:

Staying hydrated is a top priority. Due to the markedly increased demand for fluid intake during the long summer days, failing to do so properly can quickly result in dehydration.

This often leads to a feeling of fatigue, dizziness and confusion, amongst other signs and symptoms, which may lead to serious health complications if not adequately addressed.

To prevent that from happening, it is essential to ensure that you drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially if you are engaging in outdoor activities which increase your exposure to direct sunlight.

In addition to water, you can incorporate a lot of waterrich foods, such as watermelon, cucumber and leafy greens, in your diet for added benefit and to maintain optimal hydration levels.

2. Embracing the outdoors:

Try to take advantage of the warm weather and prolonged daylight by engaging in healthy outdoor activities. Whether it is jogging, cycling or going for long walks, besides the numerous physical and mental health benefits, outdoor exercise allows you to soak up vitamin D while enjoying nature’s beauty and the pleasant summer ambiance.

However, it is important to remember not to overdo it, as the body can quickly overheat and lead to serious health conditions such as a heat stroke, which can happen due to prolonged exposure to high temperatures, particularly when combined with dehydration.

Also, you may face the risk of a sunburn as a result of extended exposure to direct sunlight. Therefore, it is important to remember to wear comfortable, breathable clothing in order to stay cool, while maintaining good hydration.

3. Balanced nutrition:

Summer holidays often come with tempting treats and indulgent meals, but maintaining a healthy balanced diet is crucial for overall health and wellbeing. You can practice mindful eating by avoiding excessive snacking and overindulgence and by listening to your body’s signals and cues.

In general, a good diet should consist of 50% fruit and vegetables, 25% whole grain and 25% protein, with emphasis on variety and quality. You can opt for lighter, refreshing options, such as salads, grilled fish, or chicken for example, in addition to drinking plenty of non-sugary fluids and limiting processed foods, and those high in salt, sugar, saturated and trans fats.

4. Sun safety:

While basking in the sun can be enjoyable, it is essential to practice sun safety to prevent sunburn and reduce the risk of skin cancer. You must apply sunscreen generously and frequently to any exposed skin to protect it from the harmful UV rays using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high sun protection factor.

It is important to avoid direct sunlight during the peak sun hours, typically between 10am and 16:00 and to wear protective clothing such as hats, sunglasses and light long-sleeved shirts

5. Staying cool:

You can beat the summer heat by staying cool indoors for as long as possible during the hottest part of the day.

Use fans or air conditioning to maintain a pleasant temperature indoors, and take cool showers to cool down quickly and help you feel relaxed. If you need to spend time outdoors, try to stay in shaded areas, while trying to frequently cool yourself and avoiding strenuous activities during the peak heat of the day

6. Prioritise rest and relaxation:

Amidst the hustle and bustle of summer activities, do not forget to prioritise self-care, rest and relaxation.

Adequate sleep is crucial for overall health and wellbeing, by aiming for 7 - 9 hours of good quality sleep each night. It is also important to set aside time for activities that help you to relax such as reading, meditating, or even a quiet walk in nature to unwind and to recharge your body and mind.

7. Staying active indoors:

During the days when the heat is unbearable or air quality is poor, it is still possible to keep fit and healthy while staying indoors. Opt for indoor activities to stay active, such as joining a fitness class at the local gym, practicing yoga or Pilates at home, or engaging in indoor bodyweight exercises such as squats, lunges and push-ups.

Incorporating indoor workouts into your routine ensures you can maintain your fitness goals regardless of outdoor conditions The summer holiday season offers countless opportunities for beautiful experiences, memorable times and special moments. By prioritising health and well-being, you can make the most out of this vibrant season positively and safely.

Remember to nourish your body and mind with a nutritious diet and good hydration while safely embracing the numerous benefits of the outdoors and prioritising your wellness, rest and relaxation.

With these tips in mind, you can enjoy a pleasant and rejuvenating summer holiday season while staying cool, fit and healthy.

