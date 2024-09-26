Beat the heat with Dubai’s top indoor attractions

AMMAN — There is a wealth of indoor attractions to explore in the bustling city of Dubai. Whether looking for something new to experience with friends or kid-friendly activities for families to enjoy, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Discover a curated list of exciting activities to for a fun-filled holiday.

New and exciting a dventures

Chaos Karts

Located in Al Quoz, Chaos Karts offers an elevated go-karting experience which combines traditional gaming with high-tech visual and sound effects, welcoming everyone aged nine and above. There are a couple of tracks to choose from – an Arabian desert adventure or an out-of-this-world race on their cosmos course – with each turn lasting 20 minutes.

ARTE Museum

Experience the ultimate immersive art experience at ARTE Museum in Dubai Mall. Explore 14 zones themed “'Eternal Nature”,' designed by Korean digital design company d'strct. Enjoy exhibits enhanced by technology and relax with tea-based mocktails at the ARTE Tea Bar.

Wild Paint House

Located in Al Quoz neighbourhood, Wild Paint House is a first-of-its-kind experience in Dubai, offering six activities – splat, spin, swing, pour, neon and graffiti. Perfect for art enthusiasts, The venue also hosts a variety of events like paint yoga, UV paint parties and more, and offers six-month membership packages for regulars.

Chinatown in Dubai Mall

Already the world's largest shopping and leisure destination, Dubai Mall has expanded with the addition of its own Chinatown. The new experience brings themed aesthetics from classic red lanterns and a flurry of neon lights to a giant panda sculpture and traditional hip-and-gable roof styles decorating the outdoor storefronts. It's also home to the Dubai outposts of award-winning hotpot restaurant Haidilao and Singapore's famed Hawker Chan food stall.

Vertical Design

Vertical Design is an art and design studio and production facility for neon art projects. It offers workshops for beginners to get into neon production and explore the process of making a neon sign. Guests also can practice glass blowing, which is essential to creating neon art pieces.

Sagra Italian Pastificio

Opened in Jumeirah 3, Dubai, Sagra Italian Pastificio is the premier pasta-making workshop where you learn how to make delicious fresh pasta yourself. The course is divided into three sections, starting with the history and traditions of pasta, then making your own pasta dough and techniques and finally, experiencing the taste of your own hand-made pasta.

Fiker Institute

Based in Alserkal Avenue, Fiker Institute is a combination of library, events space and think-tank. The library features a curated collection of more than 15,000 books in both English and Arabic. Covering subjects from culture and colonialism to politics and poetry, the library is one of the best resources for intellectuals and researchers in the region.

Kid-friendly attractions

AYA Universe

AYA, situated in the atrium of WAFI City Mall, offers much more than just an opportunity for photography. From the moment you step into this sprawling 40,000 square foot space, you're surrounded by high-tech sound, lights and graphics with 12 distinct zones, each telling a different story in this family-friendly space.

KidZania

In the interactive, role-playing world of KidZania at Dubai Mall, kids can take on their dream job and earn 'kidzo' money in a city designed just for them — complete with paved streets, cars, a hospital, a beauty salon, a bank, a television station, pizzeria and more.

OliOli

Spark your little one's imagination at OliOli, a multi-sensory entertainment space that is as fun as it is educational. Wander through eight different rooms, featuring everything from colourful climbing nets and toddler toy areas to a water-based splash zone.

The Green Planet

Situated in City Walk, The Green Planet simulates a tropical rainforest in the heart of Dubai. This living museum features 3,000 species of exotic plants, birds, reptiles and animals in a bio-dome. The vibrant ecosystem is a treat for little ones, with lots of educational elements weaved and a great opportunity for a selfie with the cute, sleepy sloths.

Fabyland

Fabyland with its neon-lit, 1980s-inspired vibe an indoor playground at Dubai Festival City Mall and Nakheel Mall, delivering a throwback atmosphere that's complemented by a plethora of arcade games, thrilling indoor rides and attractions. Knock around in bumper cars, strap into an automatic seesaw or fly weightlessly through loops and dives on the heart-pounding Air Racer ride.

Play DXB

The world's biggest indoor virtual reality zone, VR Park, has now evolved into Play DXB. Located in Dubai Mall and Dubai Hills Mall, Play DXB offers more diverse entertainment with plenty of options that toddlers, teens and the young at heart can enjoy. This is the place to test out your skills with more than 30 game-changing adventures across a range of immersive and educational 'journeys'.

The best group activities

Brass Monkey, City Walk

After four successful years in Bluewaters, Brass Monkey has officially opened its second location in Dubai at the new C2 destination in City Walk. The two-level, adults-only venue features bowling, arcade games, pool tables, two outdoor terraces and more.

Glitch

An entertainment destination in Al Ghurair Centre, Glitch features over 30 different indoor games for all ages. Take on a ninja warrior-style course, zoom down a 10m-high slide or defy gravity on their climbing walls. Round up the family for a round of bowling or buckle up for SkySurf, the city's first roller glider experience where you can 'float' around the venue.

IMG Worlds of Adventure

Head to IMG Worlds of Adventure, one of the world’s largest indoor theme parks and Dubai's ultimate adventure destination. Younger children can take on exciting adventures featuring popular characters like Ben 10, Gumball, The Powerpuff Girls and LazyTown, while older kids can enter the fascinating world of Marvel and play alongside their heroes, such as Spider-Man, Avengers, Iron Man and Thor.

Roll DXB

With plenty of retro vibes, this nostalgic hangout, located in Mina Rashid features a skatepark with a capacity of up to 110 skaters as well as 40 non-skaters. Soak up disco rhythms and enjoy skate jams, roller hockey, and events like Ladies' Night.

Madame Tussauds Dubai

Join the waxworks at Madame Tussauds and pose with stars on the red carpet, known worldwide for crafting lifelike replicas of high-profile figures and celebrities. You'll be able to mingle with international stars like Taylor Swift, along with Arab stars like Nancy Ajram, Majid Al Muhandis Kadim Al Sahir and Maya Diab.

Air Maniax

Located in Dubai's Al Quoz district, Air Maniax offers 15 indoor activities, including the Warrior Assault Interactive Obstacle Course, Zip Zag zip line, laser tag and dedicated toddler zones. Equipped with the latest technology, the park uses hi-tech wristbands so visitors can automatically register points, record scores and instantly share experiences on social media.

The Smash Room

Located in Al Quoz, The Smash Room, this unusual activity invites you to unleash your wild side over a session of smashing, thrashing and splintering. Armed with a weapon of choice and cloaked in protective gear, you can spend up to an hour crushing all manner of things – from plates and vases to electronics and appliances – to a crowd-pleasing soundtrack.