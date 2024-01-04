Audi TT RS Coupe: Small wonder sprints off into the sunset

First introduced in 1998 as a small fun coupe both celebrated and dismissed for its design-led approach, the third generation Audi TT now bows out as a densely packed near-supercar beast in top high performance TT RS guise.

A well-rounded and dynamically accomplished daily drive brute with an accessibility, practicality, maneuverability, efficiency and peace of mind rarely associated with performance coupes, the TT RS is the latest unfortunate victim of a cull of enthusiast cars, in favour of an ever bloated glut of bulky and bland crossovers and EVs.

With its demise depriving Audi of its most charming car, the Bauhaus-influenced TT’s clean surfaces, arcing roofline and geometric curves long informed Audi’s aesthetic.

Introduced in 2014, the final third generation TT evolved into a wider, sharper and more assertively mature design with slitty headlights and massive hexagonal grille, but it was the 2016 RS variant that dialed up the aggression with its sportier bodykit. Revised in 2019, the TT RS gained bigger air inlets and improved cooling, a new grille pattern and distinctive rear fixed wing with side winglets.

Burbling beast

Styled like a miniaturised version of the fully-fledged mid-engine Audi R8 supercar, the front-engine TT RS might not match its Lamborghini-related sister in desirability or ultimate handling and capabilities, but surprisingly doesn’t lag too far behind in outright performance and all-round ability.

Powered by muscularly boosted turbocharged version of Audi’s direct injection 2.5-litre 5-cylinder engine, the TT RS develops a brutal 394BHP at 5,850-7,000rpm and abundant 354lb/ft torque at 1,250-5,850rpm powered through a decisively quick shifting 7-speed automated dual clutch gearbox with escalating response and manual paddle-shift modes.

With committed four-wheel-drive traction and a responsively quick-spooling turbocharged engine, the 1,475kg TT RS rockets through 0-100k/h in a supercar-like 3.7-seconds and onto a de-restricted 280km/h top speed, yet returns modest 8.8l/100km combined fuel efficiency. Rasping and growling with a distinctly burbling 5-pot engine note, the TT RS pulls responsively and confidently from idling to its high rev limit. Muscularly effortless through a broad and abundant mid-range, it overtakes with effortless confidence, while power accumulates with a ferocious urgency as revs reach its maximum power plateau.

Nimble yet tenacious

Sharper and more focused than most other Volkswagen group cars built on the same front-drive based transverse engine four-wheel-drive platform, the TT RS is engineered with a slight rear-drive bias, which combined with a short wheelbase and wide stance, translates into agile yet sure-footed handling.

Turning in with responsive immediacy, resolute road-holding and firmly flat body control, the TT RS is thoroughly resistant to understeer and oversteer.

Turning on the proverbial dime through corners, its steering is meanwhile quick, weighty and exact, if somewhat clinical in feel.

Riding with the stability and refinement of a larger car at speed, the TT RS’ is however in its element as it virtually unfurls snaking switchbacks with its nimble agility and vice-like grip levels.

Quattro four-wheel-drive delivers tenacious road-holding by reallocating power front-to-rear and — with limited slip differential — laterally at the rear to ensure traction and translate power to forward motion on slippery surfaces. Firmly damped and sprung, the TT RS’ buttoned down road-hugging ride is tautly settled on rebound and resilient to squat, dive and lean.

Compact comfort

Riding on optional 255/30R20 tyres, the TT RS is settled and reasonably comfortable, if firm, on smooth roads, but jagged sudden speed bumps soon become wearisome. That said, the standard 245/35R19 tyres would be a modicum more forgiving and compliant over heavily textured surfaces.

Well-packaged, the TT RS is densely equipped with hardware for its small size, but nevertheless offers good front headroom and visibility for taller drivers. Its hatchback boot is unexpectedly accommodating, while small occasional use rear seats provide additional utility over rivals like the Porsche Cayman.

Finished with quality materials and plenty of soft textures, the TT RS’ cabin has a distinctly sporting ambiance, with its chunky flat-bottom steering wheel and supportive sports seats providing a highly adjustable driving position.

Its steering, pedals and instrument panel are meanwhile well-centered. Uncluttered inside, the sporty TT RS features a stubby gear lever, round vents, and a configurable “virtual cockpit” digital instrument panel.

Well-equipped with standard and optional convenience, safety and driver-assistance features, the revised TT RS’ user-friendly infotainment system is meanwhile updated and improved.

Audi TT RS Coupe