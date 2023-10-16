Audi S5 Coupe: Swift, smooth and stylish

Introduced in 2016 and subtly revised in 2019, the S5 Coupe bridges the gap between the refined garden-variety A5 coupe and fire-breathing RS5 spiritual successor to the Ingolstadt automaker’s defining Audi Quattro. Akin to a modern revival of the 1980s icon’s more toned down Coupe Quattro sister model, the S5 is nevertheless more powerful than either classic. A stylish, sleek and sensationally swift lower slung two-door complement to Audi’s accomplished A4 compact premium saloon range, the S5 is probably the most well-rounded, practical and accessible car in its class.

Built on the same basic platform, the S5 also incorporates more lightweight aluminium intensive body construction for a reduced weight than its predecessor, and features optimised underbody covers and active grille shutters for enhanced aerodynamic efficiency. With a longer bonnet, wider body and shorter front overhang the current S5 has an unmistakably sportier demeanour than its predecessor. Crisp, clean and uncomplicated with its elegant yet defined creases and wavy flank line, its design clarity is completed with a level waistline, flowing roofline, short pert boot and slim rear lights.

Eager and assertive

First introduced with a more assertive design featuring bigger air intakes, broader hexagonal single-frame grille, and slimmer, more squinting LED headlights than its predecessor, the face-lifted S5 further ups the ante with sportier re-styled bumpers, lighting elements and intakes. It also adopts a slightly shorter grille with a more aggressive black honeycomb mesh rather than the pre-facelift version’s horizontal metallic slats. Under its ridged bonnet, the updated S5’s 3-litre V6 TFSI engine goes virtually unchanged, with its single twin-scroll turbocharger providing improved efficiency over its preceding generation’s supercharged engine.

Developing 349BHP at a wide 5,400-6,500rpm band, the eager revving S5’s swift progression to maximum power is underwritten by an abundant 368lb/ft mid-range torque sweet spot on tap throughout 1,400-4,500rpm.Versatile and responsive on the move, the S5 overtakes with effortless refinement and a subdued snarl as revs urgently rise to redline. Bolting through 0-100km/h in just 4.7-seconds and onto a 250km/h top speed, the S5 launches with urgent response from standstill, as its turbocharger spools up swiftly and its Quattro four-wheel-drive provides tenacious traction for its 255/35R19 tyres.

Reassuring roadholding

Riding on a more sophisticated all-round five-link independent suspension set-up than its generational predecessor, the S5 is among the most agile and balanced cars utilising Audi’s traditional front-biased driveline configuration consisting of an in-line engine positioned ahead of the front axle. Developing high levels of traction with imperceptible torque steer as expected, the S5, however, sheds most of the nose-heavy characteristics associated with this layout. Tidy and composed into bends, it is responsive to directional changes, and features a self-locking centre differential for front-to-rear power distribution and improved agility.

Thoroughly reassuring with its enormous road-holding through corners, the S5 carries speed with composure and commitment. At the edge of its grip limit, its instinct for under-steer is however manually mitigated by slightly easing off the throttle or through electronic stability systems. A limited-slip rear differential is meanwhile optionally available for further agility and grip. The S5’s smooth, slick and swift shifting 8-speed automatic gearbox, meanwhile, employ a wide ratio range to optimise performance, versatility, refinement and efficiency, and includes more responsive automatic and engaging paddle-shift manual modes.

Classy and composed

Reassuringly stable and refined at speed, the S5’s settled vertical control is meanwhile buttoned down over dips and crests. Slightly firm over jagged bumps and cracks, its suspension set-up nevertheless strikes a balance between taut cornering body control and smooth comfort over most road imperfections, even without optional adaptive dampers. Manoeuvrable and easily placed on road, its well-weighted electric-assisted steering is meanwhile quick and direct. User-friendly and practical through switchbacks, motorways and city streets, the S5 offers good road visibility, supplemented with a reversing camera, parking sensors and optional assistance systems.

Well-constructed, stylishly classy and sportily subtle, the S5’s cabin features a horizontally-oriented design incorporating luxury materials and textures, a thick flat-bottom steering wheel, clear and configurable cockpit-like digital instrumentation, accommodating 465-litre boot, and an airy ambiance. Front seating features an alert, supportive and comfortable driving position and well-adjustable steering, while rear seats are useable for adults, if not generous. Updated with a more advanced and user-friendly infotainment features, the S5 is thoroughly well-equipped with a host of carryover and enhanced convenience, comfort and tech systems.

SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: 3-litre, turbocharged, in-line V6-cylinders

Bore x stroke: 84.5 x 89mm

Compression ratio: 10.3:1

Valve-train: 24-valve, DOHC, direct injection

Gearbox: 8-speed automatic, four-wheel-drive

Ratios: 1st 4.714; 2nd 3.143; 3rd 2.106; 4th 1.667; 5th 1285; 6th 1.0; 7th 0.839; 8th 0.667

Reverse / final drive: 3.317 / 2.848

Drive-line: self-locking centre differential

Power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 349 (354) [260] @5,400-6,400rpm

Specific power: 116.5BHP/litre

Power-to-weight: 199.4BHP/tonne

Torque, lb/ft (Nm): 368 (500) @1,370-4,500rpm

Specific torque: 167Nm/litre

Torque-to-weight: 285.7Nm/tonne

0-100km/h: 4.7-seconds

Top speed: 250km/h

Fuel consumption, combined: 9.8-litres/100km

Fuel capacity: 58-litres

Length: 4,696mm

Width: 1,847mm

Height: 1,369mm

Wheelbase: 2,764mm

Track, F/R: 1,585 / 1,567mm

Aerodynamic drag co-efficient: 0.31

Headroom, F/R: 1,005 / 920mm

Shoulder width, F/R: 1,404 / 1,287mm

Luggage volume: 456-litres

Kerb weight: 1,750kg

Steering: Electric-assisted rack & pinion

Turning Circle: 11.49-meters

Suspension: Multi-link, anti-roll bars

Brakes, F/R: Ventilated discs, 350mm / 330mm

Brake calipers, F/R: 6-/1-piston

Tyres: 255/35R19