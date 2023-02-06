Audi E-Tron GT Quattro: Quick and classy

A late coming competitor to the Tesla Model S ubiquitous to the sporting coupe-like low-roof EV executive saloon segment, the Audi E-Tron GT Quattro is one of the most convincing and desirable current generation electric cars.

A more agreeable affair to drive than most EVs – as viewed from an avowedly petrol-headed perspective – the E-Tron GT is, however, not without some of the same foibles of most EVs, but drives with a more ‘normal’ fluency and sense of directness than many others electric cars.

Sporting style

An extension of Audi’s EV technology first showcased with the E-Tron SUV circa 2018, the E-Tron GT Quattro was launched in 2021, as the sportiest application of such tech so far. The E-Tron GT’s body style owes more to the low-slung A7 saloon-coupe.

Low, wide and long with beefy wheel-arches hinting at the Ingolstadt manufacturer’s iconic 1980s Quattro, the E-Ton GT’s slim scowling headlights, aggressively wide-bodied, road-hugging stance, rakishly arcing roofline and even its rear light signature, however, channel the mid-engine Audi R8 in character.

An attractive and more viscerally aggressive design than class competitors like the athletic Model S or the decidedly less sporty looking Mercedes-Benz EQE, the E-Tron GT’s design would have looked still better were it a shorter two-door coupe, rather than coupe-like four-door.

That said, the GT’s layout follows a now familiar and similar formula as its competitors, with it heavy batteries positioned under the floor for a low within-wheelbase centre of gravity, with two front and rear electric motors providing all-wheel-drive.

Progressive, prodigious

Operating with front-wheel-drive bias in “efficiency” mode, rear-wheel bias in “dynamic” mode, and the most energy-conserving combination in “comfort” mode, the E-Tron GT’s motors develop 235BHP and 429BHP at the front and rear, respectively.

Able to quickly and electronically alter power distribution front and rear, as necessary, to effectively put power down for sure-footed traction and road-holding, the GT’s normal combined output is 469BHP and 464lb/ft torque, which allows for swift 4.6-second 0-100km/h acceleration and a capped 245km/h top speed.

Able to increase power output to 523BHP for short 2.5-second bursts, the E-Tron GT rockets through 0-100km/h in 4.1-seconds.

Launching with plenty of thrust to pin one back into the well-contoured and supportive driver’s seat and not entirely convincing synthesised “engine” sounds, the GT’s immediacy and generous torque output from standstill, are similar to other powerful EVs.

However, what is un-typical is that the GT has a near equal power to torque ratio, and so feels more rapidly progressive, rather than immediate and overpowering, especially when powering out corners.

Firm fluency

Though brief, a test drive did also demonstrate the E-Tron GT’s progressive accelerator input modulation, which made it feel more controllable, fluent and adjustable than some overpowered EVs.

The GT’s use of a two-speed — rather than most EV’s single-speed — automatic gearbox also provided better driving fluency and longer-legged consistency as it accumulates speed.

The GT’s adjustable force regenerative brakes allow for more coasting, gliding, and a sense of fluent normalcy, rather than being awkward, unintuitive, intrusive and aggressively immediate upon accelerator lift off.

With ample driver assistance and management systems, and weighing a whopping 2,276kg, the E-Tron GT driving experience seemed more direct and better masked its mass than expected. Firm riding but not jarring or outright uncomfortable over common bumps and imperfections, it drives with a grounded and centred, if heavy, feel.

Tidy turning in and well controlled through corners, the GT is sportier and more engaging than similar vehicles, but nevertheless clinical and not as viscerally engaging as lighter, more analogue combustion engine alternatives.

Stylish sophistication

Powered by a 83.7kWh battery pack, the E-Tron GT’s claimed driving range is between 458-501km, but as with all EVs, such figures will see drop depending on driving condition, style, topography and other factors.

Harnessing some of it power through kinetic regenerative braking, the GT’s 80 per cent charging time can be as quick as 22.5-minutes under ideal condition, using a high capacity 270kW DC charger, where available. However, more common charging options include 2-hour 50kW DC charging and 8.5-hour 11kW AC charging.

Sporty, stylish and sophisticated, the E-Tron GT Quattro’s low slung cabin ha a hunkered down ambiance.

Design is elegant and upmarket, if slightly busy, yet user-friendly with its extensive comfort, convenience and infotainment features.

Front seating is spacious, comfortable, supportive and well adjustable. Forward visibility is decent, while cameras and sensors supplement rear, over-shoulder and close proximity views.

Rear door access and headroom are less generous for taller, larger occupants with wide, high front seat backs blocking visibility. Its 405-litre boot is meanwhile decent in space, if not especially generous.

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Engine: Front- & rear-mounted electric motors

Gearbox: 2-speed automatic, all-wheel-drive

Combined power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 469 (476) [350]

Combined, boost mode power, BHP(PS) [kW]: 523 (530) [390]*

Front motor power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 235 (238) [175]

Rear motor power, BHP (PS) [kW]: 429 (435) [320]

Power-to-weight: 230BHP/tonne**

Combined torque lb/ft (Nm): 464 (630)

Torque-to-weight: 281Nm/tonne**

0-100km/h: 4.1-seconds*

Top speed: 245km/h (electronically governed)

Driving range, WLTP: 458-501km

Fast charging: 22-min, 30-sec @270kW, DC***

Other charging: 2-hrs, @50kW, DC charging***

Home Charging: 8-hrs, 30-min @11kW, AC***

Battery: Lithium-ion

Battery capacity, net (gross) 83.7kWh (93.4kWh)

Wheelbase: 2,900mm

Track, F/R: 1,710/1,694mm

Aerodynamic drag co-efficiency: 0.24

Loading height: 681mm

Cargo volume, minimum: 405-litres

Unladen/Kerb weight: 2,276kg/2,351kg

Steering: Electric-assisted speed sensitive rack & pinion

Steering ratio: 15.4:1

Turning circle: 11.6-metres

Suspension: Double wishbone/multi-link

Brake: Ventilated discs, kinetic regenerative braking

Tyres, F/R: 225/55R19/275/45R19

*During temporary 2.5-second boost mode

**Unladen weight

***To 80 per cent