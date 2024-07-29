7 Ways to conquer summer challenges

Sonia Salfity,

Desperate Dieter

As summer welcomes us with warm and open arms we can get too comfortable in its embrace. We can get so wrapped up in the joy of the wonderful season that we let our guard down when it comes to our eating habits.

The downward spiral

Despite the fact that hot weather can take away our urge to eat as we deal with the heat, we have other challenges that offset the difference.

One of these challenges for me is that I get invited to more events in the summer months especially with all the graduation parties that take place at this time.

I love celebrating with our friends and family, but it can wreak havoc on my diet and exercise routine.

If I’m not intentional about taking steps to prevent the downward spiral, then I’m doomed to fail my body.

Here are some useful ways I found when intentionally preparing myself for these summer events without sabotaging my own best interests.

1. Don’t Delay!

Get your exercise in before the event. It can be a trip to the gym or a quick walk in your neighbourhood.

Whatever you do make sure to move your body. Add cardio and weight-bearing routines to your regimen and most importantly make it a non-negotiable priority lest you negotiate yourself out of it!

The longer you delay the more excuses you’ll have!

Let’s advocate for putting ourselves at the top of our list of priorities instead of the very bottom.

2. Don’t fight this battle alone.

Round up at least one friend who will keep you accountable. This is especially beneficial when you’re both attending the same event.

‘Never go into the battle of the bulge without being armed with a companion who is fighting the same battle’

I can’t tell you how helpful this is because that friend is going to gently remind you to stay within your healthy boundaries.

A true friend wouldn’t allow you to drink and drive and so it is when it comes to overeating.

Two are always stronger than one so never go into the battle of the bulge without being armed with a companion who is fighting the same battle!

When they are weak you are strong and when you are weak they are there to prop you up even if it means limping your way out of that battle zone having succumbed to a desert or two!

3. What you do before an event is just as important as what you do afterwards.

If you’ve eaten more than you planned, make up for it at your next meal.

Don’t skip your meals instead, make an adjustment so you’re consuming less calories to make up for the ones you ate at the party.

You might also add a brisk 10 minute walk afterwards.

This will also help rev up your metabolism so you’re burning fuel even after your walk is finished.

4. If it’s feasible, stay standing up as you mingle with the guests at the event.

We sit down enough at our desk jobs and at home so let’s make an effort to get off the chair every opportunity we get!

5. Distract yourself

from the delectable food offerings by enjoying the conversations at these events.

If you don’t hear a subject you’re interested in, then start your own conversation about something more meaningful that is beyond the superficial banter.

There’s nothing wrong with chitchatting about the weather but it’s always more fun to discuss more serious topics that we’re passionate about.

These deeper conversations require more of our mental attention and thus take our minds off autopilot.

The deeper our mind has to focus on the conversations at hand the less likely we will be distracted by that chocolate cake that’s calling our name!

‘The more events you have to attend in one day the more likely your defenses will break down’

6. Don’t forget your triggers.

Keep them at the forefront of your mind because you’ll want to avoid consuming the foods that trigger your cravings.

I know that if I eat a salty snack I will likely crave something sweet afterwards.

To offset that, make sure to drink enough water before, during and after your outing.

7. Avoid overcrowding your schedule

even if it means gently declining some invitations.

The more events you have to attend in one day the more likely your defenses will break down.

Simplify your life as much as possible for your own mental, physical and emotional wellbeing.

It’s honestly quite difficult to take care of yourself when you’re too busy trying to please everyone else.

Decide what can stay on your schedule and what needs to go.

A good friend will always understand and not hold it against you if you have to decline the invitation.

If they don’t understand, then you might want to rethink who your true friends are!

Here’s to a healthy summer as you conquer one challenge at a time ,one day at a time. Stay cool!

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine