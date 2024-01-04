You are here
‘Wonka’ back atop N.America box office in a weak film year
By AFP - Jan 04,2024 - Last updated at Jan 04,2024
Timothee Chalamet in a scene from ‘Wonka’ (Warner Bros. photo)
The Warner Bros. film took in an estimated $24 million for the three-day weekend in the US and Canada, and $31.8 million when New Year’s Day is included. It has passed the $140 million mark domestically and taken in $244 million globally.
That strong showing came at the end of an off year for Hollywood, with numbers roughly 20 percent below the three-year pre-pandemic average, said analyst David A. Gross. Audience tastes are starting to change, he said, from universe-saving action films to stories closer to home.
Close to home — at least if you live near a chocolate factory — was family-friendly “Wonka”, with Timothee Chalamet as a younger version of Roald Dahl’s famous chocolatier. Hugh Grant has an unforgettable turn as a grouchy, green-haired, gnome-like Oompa Loompa.
Last weekend’s leader, Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, took on a bit of water, slipping to second at $19.5 million for three days ($26.3 million for four). Jason Momoa again plays the sea-dwelling superhero, this time joining with his half-brother and former foe to fight turmoil and climate change.
In third was Illumination and Universal’s animated comedy “Migration” about the adventures of a family of mallard ducks as they fly from New England to Jamaica. It earned $17.2 million for three days ($23 million for four).
Completing a strong weekend for Warner Bros. was the new musical version of “The Colour Purple”, in fourth spot at $13 million ($17.7 million). Based on the Alice Walker novel that became a beloved movie, “Purple” follows the struggles and triumphs of Celie, a young Black woman in rural Georgia in the early 20th century.
One-time “American Idol” winner Fantasia Barrino-Taylor plays Celie — a role played by Whoopi Goldberg in the 1985 film — with backing from Danielle Brooks, H.E.R. and Colman Domingo.
And in fifth was Sony rom-com “Anyone But You”, at $9 million ($11.5 million). Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell star in the tale, oh-so-loosely based on Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing”, that takes the two from instant connection to crossed signals to the scheming of friends to a lot of splashing in Sydney Harbour before ultimately... but nay, the rest is silence.
Related Articles
LOS ANGELES — “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom”, starring Jason Momoa as a sea-dwelling superhero, splashed to the top of the three-day Christm
LOS ANGELES — It was a good news/bad news weekend for “Blue Beetle”, the latest superhero film to hit North American theatres and the first
LOS ANGELES — Hollywood’s pink wave has yet to crest as Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” dominated for a third straight weekend in North American thea
Opinion
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 04, 2024
Jan 03, 2024
Jan 02, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.