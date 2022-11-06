‘Acne at my age?’

By Ruba Al Far , Family Flavours - Nov 06,2022 - Last updated at Nov 06,2022

Although acne is commonly thought of as a problem of teens, it can occur at any age. Let’s find out about adult acne and what one can do about it.

Most of us get pimples now and then and this is normal, but an excessive number of pimples is called acne and may affect adults from the age of 25 through their 40s. Adult acne is caused by the same factors that cause acne in adolescents, but other unique factors contribute to adult acne.

Causes of adult acne

Hormonal changes are the most common factor (menstruation, pregnancy, menopause or pre-menopause)

Excess oil production

Clogged pores

Some skincare products and make-up may cause inflammation or clog pores

Stress Some medications may trigger acne breakouts

Some medical conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome

Skincare recommendations

Washing your face twice daily and after sweating with a mild cleanser that is gluten-free, paraben and perfume free. Harsh chemical cleansers are not recommended

Never sleeping with make-up on

Choosing your skincare and make-up wisely, avoiding products that may clog pores and perfumed cream

Never squeezing, poking or popping lesions. These can worsen acne and cause scars

Developing a hands-off policy — touching your face often may lead to inflammation and increase the growth of bacteria

Prevention and treatment

1.Consulting a pharmacist about cleansers and over the counter creams if your acne is mild

2.Consulting your dermatologist if your acne is severe

3.Checking with your gynaecologist if you have acne and your weight has increased

4.Gut health is critical since an unhealthy gut can impact your skin by causing stressful breakouts

5.Avoiding or limiting refined sugar, meat and junk food

6.Increasing your intake of antioxidant food like Omega-3, Vitamin C and green tea

7.Managing stress

8.Staying well hydrated

9.Checking your hair care products since acne around the hairline and forehead may be due to excess oil production in hair follicles

10.Washing your pillowcases regularly to remove dirt and cleaning your phone periodically to remove bacteria, to avoid acne on cheeks

Once you find out the cause of acne, you will be able to control it. Remember that consistency and patience are key.

