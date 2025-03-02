Zarqa industry chamber's exports increase by 12% in February

AMMAN — President of the Zarqa Chamber of Industry (ZCI) Fares Hammoudeh announced a 12 per cent increase in the chamber's exports during February2025, with a total value of $117.1 million, compared to $104.6 million during the same period last year.

In a press statement on Saturday, Hammoudeh noted that the total exports for the first two months of 2025 amounted to $223.5 million, compared to $228.9 million during the same period in 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He pointed out that exports to North American markets accounted for 46.7 per cent of total exports, amounting to $104.3 million in the first two months of 2025, showing a 3 per cent decrease compared to $107 million during the same period last year.

Exports to the US increased by 0.6 per cent to $101.2 million, compared to $100.6 million during the same period in 2024.

Hammoudeh also noted that the percentage of ZCI exports to Arab countries during the first two months of 2025 accounted for 40.3 per cent of total exports, with a value of $90.2 million, compared to $93.9 million during the same period last year.

He reported that Iraq ranked first among Arab countries importing from ZCI, despite a 6 per cent decline in exports to it, which totalled $31.6 million, compared to $33.6 million during the first two months of 2024.

Saudi Arabia ranked second, with exports to it increasing by 7 per cent, reaching $25.7 million, compared to $24.1 million, while Algeria recorded the highest percentage increase in exports, with a 72 per cent rise, reaching $14.3 million, compared to $8.3 million during the same period last year.

As for non-Arab Asia, exports to these markets during the first two months of 2025 amounted to nearly $12.4 million, making up 5.5 per cent of total exports, and showing a 43 per cent increase compared to $8.7 million last year.

Exports to EU countries declined by 34 per cent to $6.1 million, compared to $9.3 million during the same period in 2024.