World Bank disburses $37.9m for National Employment Programme

AMMAN — The World Bank has disbursed $37.9 million for the National Employment Programme, representing 33.8 per cent of the total funding of $112 million, leaving $74.1 million pending disbursement until the programme’s objectives are fully achieved.

According to an evaluation report by the World Bank, reviewed by Al Mamlaka TV, the project, approved on December 17 2021, aims to support Jordan’s initiative to stimulate employment and skills acquisition in the private sector.

The programme’s main goal is to create 60,000 job opportunities for Jordanians in the private sector.

It operates based on demand from private sector employers, ensuring job placements first, followed by necessary training when needed.

The report indicated that the programme has supported more than 1,500 companies across all governorates and facilitated employment for over 46,000 job seekers, 53 per cent of whom are women and 11 per cent are beneficiaries of the National Aid Fund.

Some 24,000 beneficiaries have received on-the-job training through employers.

The report noted that progress towards achieving sustainable development goals and overall implementation is considered “moderately satisfactory,” while the overall risk assessment has been classified as “moderate.” The programme is set to continue until the end of 2025.

The report also highlighted that 56 per cent of job seekers who benefited from the full six-month support period remained employed six months after the support ended, with a target of 75 per cent by the end of 2025.

The programme requires participating companies to be Jordanian, registered with the Social Security Corporation, and not to dismiss employees to replace them with new hires under the programme.

The Ministry of Labour stressed that it is currently in discussions with the World Bank to restructure the National Employment Programme to enhance its effectiveness, expand its reach, and extend its duration in coordination with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation.

Ministry of Labour spokesperson told Al Mamlaka TV that the proposed restructuring includes extending the programme to ensure continued job creation efforts across various sectors.

It also aims to further stimulate private sector employment by providing wage subsidies to generate more job opportunities.