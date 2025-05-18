Wholesale price index rises 1.1% in Q1 2025

The general wholesale price index rises by 1.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 108.74 points compared with 107.56 points in the same period of 2024, according to the Department of Statistics’ (DoS) quarterly report (File photo)

AMMAN — The general wholesale price index rose by 1.1 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, reaching 108.74 points compared with 107.56 points in the same period of 2024, the Department of Statistics’ (DoS) quarterly report showed on Sunday.

The increase was primarily driven by a 2.98 per cent rise in the prices of motor vehicles, their parts, and motorcycles, a 1.82 per cent increase in agricultural raw materials, grains, food, beverages, and tobacco, and a 0.66 per cent rise in textiles, clothing, personal and household goods.

The report noted a 0.55 per cent decline in the prices of machinery and equipment, and a 0.16 per cent drop in fuel, metals, construction materials, and their supplies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

On a quarterly basis, the wholesale price index also rose by 0.51 per cent in Q1 2025 compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, when it stood at 108.19 points.

The main contributors to the quarterly increase were motor vehicles and parts (up 1.58 per cent), agricultural and food-related products (up 1.01 per cent), and machinery and equipment (up 0.79 per cent).

Also, prices declined for textiles, clothing, and household goods (down 0.75 per cent) and for fuel and construction-related materials (down 0.21 per cent).