'Visitor numbers decline by 3.9%, tourism revenue by 2.3% in 2024'
By JT - Jan 20,2025 - Last updated at Jan 20,2025
Minister of toursim says tourism revenue fell by 2.3 per cent in 2024 to JD5.132 billion compared to JD5.25 billion in 2023 (JT file)
AMMAN — Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Lina Annab on Monday revealed a decline in tourism revenue and visitor numbers in 2024 compared to 2023 during a meeting with the Lower House Tourism Committee to discuss the ministry’s 2024 achievements and the challenges facing the sector.
Annab highlighted that 2023 was a "record-breaking" year for Jordanian tourism, adding that in 2024, tourism revenue fell by 2.3 per cent to JD5.132 billion compared to JD5.25 billion in 2023.
Also, the number of visitors dropped by 3.9 per cent, reaching 6.108 million in 2024 compared to 6.353 million in 2023, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
The tourism sector faced significant setbacks in 2024 due to regional shocks, including the Israeli war on Gaza, whose ripple effects impacted Jordan's tourism industry. This downturn came after the sector experienced "peak success and performance" in 2023.
Jan 21, 2025
