US imposes 20% tariff on goods imported from Jordan

The US has imposed a 20 per cent tariff on Jordanian goods (Photo courtesy of Aqaba Container Terminal)

AMMAN — The US has imposed a 20 per cent tariff on Jordanian goods, as part of a wider set of tariffs affecting most countries worldwide, an industrial sector representative said.

Ihab Qadri, the representative of the leather and garment sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry, told the government-owned Al Mamlaka TV that Jordan's garment exports to the US exceeded JD1.5 billion last year.

He noted that China, Bangladesh and Colombia are among Jordan's main competitors in the US market, and that their exports face even higher tariffs than Jordanian goods.

The tariff hike follows an executive order signed by US President Donald Trump to impose "reciprocal tariffs" on countries around the world.

Trump had long promised such measures since his election campaign, touting them as the beginning of a "golden age" for the US, though critics warned they could trigger a global economic downturn.