You are here
TRC says 5G subscriptions increase by 37% in 3rd quarter of 2024
By Maria Weldali - Dec 30,2024 - Last updated at Dec 30,2024
The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission says that the Kingdom has witnessed a 37 per cent increase in 5G subscriptions during the third quarter of 2024 (File photo)
AMMAN — The Kingdom witnessed a 37 per cent increase in 5G subscriptions during the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous period, according to the 2024 5G Indicators Report released by the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC).
By mid-2024, the number of mobile broadband users across Jordan reached around 8 million. Of which, over 70,000 were 5G subscribers by the end of the third quarter, showing a notable rise in adoption rates.
Further, the rollout of 5G infrastructure also advanced significantly, with over 230 towers now being operational, thereby providing enhanced connectivity in key regions across the country.
Commenting on the report, ICT specialist Lina Hani, told The Jordan Times that “the broader economic advantages can be expected as 5G enables the growth of tech companies and startups, and the expansion of industrial automation.” This in return, accelerates and fosters the development of a more inclusive economic system.
On the same note, Bayan Khaled who is a computer engineer and AI developer, underscored that “Jordan is on the right path when it comes to shifting to a more digitally connected economy,”
Additionally, she said that the expansion of 5G infrastructure helps create more job opportunities whether in the local telecommunication industry or even in other relevant sectors.
Noting that Jordan’s consistent progress reflects its commitment to be a leader in this area, however there is always more room for growth.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The central budget supplement received $2.667 billion in 2015, accounting for around 37 per cent of last year’s total grants and aid
AMMAN — The real estate trade volume in the Kingdom increased by 37 per cent to JD1.414 billion in the first quarter of 2022, compared with
AMMAN — Around 143,000 people visited the Baptism Site in 2018, according to its acting director general Rostom Mekhjian.
Opinion
Dec 30, 2024
Dec 30, 2024
Dec 29, 2024
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 28, 2024
Dec 28, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.