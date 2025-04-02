Textile sector eyes global expansion amid economic reform push

By JT - Apr 02,2025 - Last updated at Apr 02,2025

Textile representative at the Jordan Chamber of Industry Ihab Qadri outlines key objectives for the sector to create over 149,000 jobs and boost value-added by 10 per cent annually to $1.8 billion by 2033 (JT file)

AMMAN — Jordan's textile and apparel industry is capitalising on the nation's Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), positioning itself as a "strategic" hub for "high-value" manufacturing, sector representative at the Jordan Chamber of Industry Ihab Qadri said on Wedensday.

Qadri, speaking to the Jordan News Agency, Petra, outlined key objectives such as creating over 149,000 jobs, boosting value-added by 10 per cent annually to $1.8 billion by 2033 and driving exports to $5.5 billion.

The sector also aims to attract $3.1 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), he added.

According to Qadri, key initiatives include enhancing supply chains, developing integrated manufacturing clusters, investing in workforce training and fostering collaboration between SMEs and large enterprises.

He noted that the sector, comprising 1,000 registered companies, is seen as a "crucial" driver of Jordan's economic diversification.

He added that a feasibility study for an integrated industrial alliance, designed to attract further investment and streamline operations, has been completed along with regulatory reforms and policy adjustments that are underway to improve the business climate.

The Kingdom's national textile and apparel sector's strategy aims to establish the country as a regional leader in high-quality, agile manufacturing, adhering to international standards for sustainability and efficiency.

Qadri said that Customs Law amendments are facilitating raw material imports from development zones, enhancing value-added and reducing "operational bottlenecks".

The sector currently employs over 90,000 workers, with 29,000 being locals, he said, noting that over 2,000 new jobs were created in 2024 alone.

Qadri said that exports surged to JD1.753 billion in 2024, a 24 per cent year-on-year increase, driven by strong demand, particularly from the US market.

He added that diversification efforts have expanded market reach to include Canada, Europe, and the Gulf region.

Apparel exports, representing 95 per cent of total exports, reached $1.664 billion in 2024, a 25 per cent increase, which underscores the sector's growing international competitiveness, he noted.

Increased FDI, driven by improved business conditions and the EMV, is leading to new manufacturing facilities and expanded operations, the sector representative pointed out.

Qadri noted that plans are underway to establish an integrated industrial alliance to further attract investment and promote sector-wide growth.