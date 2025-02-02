You are here
Telecommunications sector contributes JD175m to Treasury in 2024 — TRC
By JT - Feb 02,2025 - Last updated at Feb 02,2025
AMMAN — The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) transferred JD175 million to the Treasury in 2024, according to sector performance indicators released by the commission on Sunday.
The report noted that 18,715 customs declarations were processed at the commission’s external offices throughout the year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.
In regulatory activities, the commission issued 3,415 type approvals for telecommunications equipment, including new and renewed certifications.
Also, 3,000 device entry approvals of various types were granted, while 207 exemptions were issued for fifth-generation (5G) infrastructure.
In the post sector, the number of licensed operators reached 176, comprising 163 domestic private operators, 12 international private operators, and one public operator.
Jordan ranked 83 globally in mobile internet speeds and 34th in fixed internet speeds as of November 2024, the report said, adding that the average mobile internet speed stood at 31Mbps, while fixed internet speeds averaged 161Mbps.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The average Internet speed on mobile phones by the end of the first half of 2021 for all telecommunication companies in the Kingdom
AMMAN — Jordan ranked 33rd globally and secured 4th place regionally in terms of average internet connection speeds during the month of Marc
AMMAN — Chairman of the Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) Bassam Sarhan announced on Tuesday that Jordan has approximately 7.72
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Feb 01, 2025
Feb 01, 2025
Feb 01, 2025
Feb 02, 2025
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.