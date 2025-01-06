Tax department sees 10% growth in e-transactions in 2024

The Income and Sales Tax Department on Monday announces that it had recorded 2.6 million electronic transactions in 2024, up from 2.3 million in 2023 (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

AMMAN — The Income and Sales Tax Department (ISTD) on Monday announced that it had recorded 2.6 million electronic transactions in 2024, up from 2.3 million in 2023, marking a 10 per cent increase in the use of digital services.

Director General of the ISTD Hussam Abu Ali said that the department has expanded its e-services, making almost all tax-related services available online 24 hours a day without interruption, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The ISTD is the first fully digital government department in the Kingdom, he said, adding that the increased reliance on e-services has been accompanied by a decrease in the number of in-person visits, signalling the success of the department's efforts to provide user-friendly online solutions that eliminate the need for physical visits.

Abu Ali highlighted that the ISTD has simplified procedures for citizens who do not have a tax number, allowing them to obtain one electronically through the department's website. Users can also create a username and password online, further reducing the need for face-to-face interactions.

For additional assistance, the ISTD urged taxpayers to contact the department's various channels, including telephone, WhatsApp at 062222130 and social media platforms.

The department also provides assistance and guidance via email at [email protected], ensuring a smooth and efficient experience for all users.