You are here
S&P upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, senior notes to ‘BBB’
By JT - May 11,2025 - Last updated at May 11,2025
S&P says its rating action reflects Hikma’s good business momentum and ability to maintain healthy growth prospects and stable credit metrics (File photo)
AMMAN — S&P has announced on 8 May that it has raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (Hikma) and its $500 million notes outstanding due on July 9, 2025, issued out of Hikma Finance USA LLC, to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-‘ with a stable outlook.
S&P said its rating action reflects Hikma’s good business momentum and ability to maintain healthy growth prospects and stable credit metrics, according to a Hikma statement.
CFO of Hikma Khalid Nabilsi said: “I am pleased that S&P have upgraded Hikma, strengthening our investment grade rating and confirming our solid market position as well as our track record of profitability and cash generation.”
Related Articles
Opinion
May 11, 2025
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
May 10, 2025
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.