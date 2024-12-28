SDC reports 15,000 new investors in 2024

By JT - Dec 28,2024 - Last updated at Dec 28,2024

The Securities Depository Centre (SDC) report for 2024 revealed a marked increase in investor activity, with 15,026 new investors registered during the year (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Securities Depository Centre (SDC) report for 2024 revealed a marked increase in investor activity, with 15,026 new investors registered during the year, bringing the total number of investors to 681,128, comprising 617,214 Jordanians, 56,467 Arabs, and 7,447 foreigners.

The report also highlighted that 18 public companies increased their capital by around 118 million shares in 2024, while 11 companies reduced their capital by about 82 million shares, according to Al Mamlaka TV.

The report detailed treasury bills and bond activity, noting 61 issues valued at JD6.5 billion, while 69 issues worth JD4.3 billion were retired.

"Nearly 952 million shares were transferred through 602,868 contracts, with a total value of JD1 billion."

The SDC also recorded JD532 million in amounts settled through its settlement account at the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ).

Meanwhile, the Settlement Guarantee Fund held settlement guarantees for traded securities valued at JD7.5 million.

By the end of 2024, the centre reported 7.5 billion securities issued, with a combined value of JD20.7 billion.