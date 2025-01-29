Royal directives elevated level of Industrial Sector, Jaghbir says

President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir, affirms in a statement on the occasion of His Majesty King Abdullah’s birthday, which falls on Thursday, that the Jordanian industrial sector has witnessed significant progress during the King’s reign (JT file)

AMMAN — President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir, affirmed in a statement on the occasion of His Majesty King Abdullah’s birthday, which falls on Thursday, that the Jordanian industrial sector has witnessed significant progress during the King’s reign.

Since assuming power, His Majesty has been committed to building a self-sufficient national economy capable of keeping pace with global economies, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said, "In line with His Majesty’s directives and his continuous efforts to enhance Jordan’s foreign trade, the country joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) at the end of the 20th century. This was a major step in opening trade horizons for national products, granting Jordanian exports access to more than 150 countries within a transparent and well-regulated environment of procedures, laws, and regulations."

On the industrial exports front, Jaghbir noted that they have seen remarkable growth since His Majesty assumed power.

Jordanian products now reach over 1.5 billion consumers across more than 148 markets worldwide, with exports increasing from approximately JD993 million in the late 20th century to an annual value exceeding JD7.9 billion in 2022.

During the first three quarters of 2023, industrial exports reached around JD5.9 billion.

He pointed out that the sector’s added value has also grown, rising from about JD1 billion in 1998 to nearly JD7.33 billion in 2022.

This growth is reflected in the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP, which increased from around 19 per cent to approximately 21.7 per cent in 2022.

Jaghbir added, "His Majesty’s keen interest and efforts in attracting investments have led to a significant increase in industrial investment, which has nearly doubled in recent decades to approximately JD15 billion. This has been accompanied by a rise in the number of industrial establishments from around 4,000 in 1999 to more than 18,000 today, spread across all governorates of the Kingdom."

He further highlighted that Jordan was among the first Arab countries to establish vocational and technical training centres and to develop its education system. This has had a direct impact on the industrial workforce, which today employs nearly 268,000 workers, the majority of whom are Jordanians, representing over 21 per cent of the country’s total workforce, compared to around 140,000 workers in 1999.

He emphasised that His Majesty’s relentless efforts have recently present in the launch of the Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to improve quality of life by creating high-income job opportunities across all governorates.

The vision seeks to increase the industrial sector’s output from JD5.3 billion to around JD11.1 billion by 2033, while boosting industrial exports from approximately JD4.8 billion in 2021 to nearly JD19.8 billion by the end of 2033.